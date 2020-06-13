87 Apartments for rent in Gainesville, FL with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
$
46 Units Available
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,424
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1367 sqft
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a dog park, clubhouse and swimming pool. Minutes away from uptown Charlotte.
148 Units Available
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1381 sqft
Nestled near the beating heart of downtown Gainesville, Integra Twenty Four offers approachable luxury and un-compromised convenience.
$
64 Units Available
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1328 sqft
Legacy at Fort Clarke apartments in Gainesville, Florida, is the perfect location for vintage Florida living.
9 Units Available
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1555 sqft
A resort-style community that's pet-friendly. On-site pool, tennis courts, playground, and grilling area. Apartments offer larger kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Close to area amenities. Car wash area. Recycling.
9 Units Available
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1610 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, playground and sports courts. Located near I-75, Oaks Mall and Tower Square Publix Shopping Center.
17 Units Available
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1639 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxurious apartments with granite countertops, high-end cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located close to I-75, the Gainesville Regional Airport and City College of Gainesville.
41 Units Available
Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,186
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,482
1413 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near University of Florida, located on RTS bus line. Units feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets, garage, individual alarm system, and more. Many community amenities including pool, theater room, and fitness center.
9 Units Available
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Designed with your comfort and style in mind, Ridgemar Commons offers spacious apartment homes combined seamlessly with stellar customer service and exceptional amenities.
$
3 Units Available
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$599
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$520
1445 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$480
1695 sqft
Meet Campus Lodge - Student Living where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Campus Lodge Gainesville offers off-campus housing in a prime location near The University of Florida and downtown Gainesville.
5 Units Available
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1276 sqft
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice. At Wildflower, residents are situated perfectly in Gainesville.
Contact for Availability
Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$760
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$811
820 sqft
Fox Hollow in SW Gainesville Discover why our residents say Fox Hollow is a hidden gem. Residents of Fox Hollow in southwest Gainesville can walk, or bike to the Haile Village Farmers market or the Oaks Mall.

1 Unit Available
7976 48 WAY
7976 Northwest 48th Way, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1380 sqft
Bright, immaculate 3/2 home in a perfect location in NW Gainesville. Nestled in a quiet community... The Gardens at Blues Creek. Living area tile. Kitchen and baths sparkle. Really nice screened porch ready for your summer bar-be-que.

1 Unit Available
1614 SW 16th Street
1614 Southwest 16th Street, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1120 sqft
2/1.5 Ground Floor Condo in Somerset Village! - Hard-to-find 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom ground floor condominium with an unbeatable location! Perfect for medical students, PA students, residents/interns, dental students, veterinary students, etc.

Hibiscus Park
1 Unit Available
2625 NW 4th Place
2625 Northwest 4th Place, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1203 sqft
2625 NW 4th Place Available 08/01/20 Home near UF. 3 Bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage. - Available in Hibiscus Park on 08/01/2020. 3 bedroom , 2 bathroom home, fenced back yard, screened back porch, 2 car garage, full size washer and dryer.

Fifth Avenue
1 Unit Available
1226 NW 4th Ave
1226 Northwest 4th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1226 NW 4th Ave Available 08/06/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House!! - This two story property is absolutely awesome! Located just a short walk away from the business school and Publix, you can't beat it! When entering the front door, you are greeted

Springhill
1 Unit Available
823 SE 4th Ave
823 Southeast 4th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
823 SE 4th Ave Available 08/06/20 Very Cool 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home!! - Come view this cool 2 bedroom 1 bath house! This stand alone house includes parking and a nice big back yard.

1 Unit Available
5128 NW 21st Drive
5128 Northwest 21st Drive, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1328 sqft
5128 NW 21st Drive Available 07/01/20 Cute Spacious Condo in Sorrento! - Come see this cute upgraded condo in Sorrento.

1 Unit Available
2915 NW 31st Terrace
2915 Northwest 31st Terrace, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1560 sqft
2915 NW 31st Terrace Available 08/14/20 3/2 House with Garage & Back Yard in NW Gainesville Available Mid-August! - Located in Chatworth Court off Glen Springs Road, this 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch style home has plenty of space with over 1500 square

1 Unit Available
949 SW 13th St
949 Southwest 13th Street, Gainesville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2097 sqft
949 SW 13th St Available 08/21/20 949 SW 13th St - LARGE 4/2.

University Park
1 Unit Available
1500 NW 4th Avenue #302
1500 NW 4th Ave, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
920 sqft
1500 NW 4th Avenue #302 Available 08/06/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Two Story Townhouse at Lions Gate 302 - Lion's Gate is a lovely condo community on the edge of UF campus featuring a gated garage, elevator, spacious common areas, and premium condo

1 Unit Available
1603 NW 29th Road #4
1603 NW 29th Rd, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1680 sqft
1603 NW 29th Road #4 Available 06/18/20 Townhouse close to shopping! - Wow!!! June 26, 2020, Very nice Town home in the heart of Gainesville. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 baths, plus a 1 car garage, and large screened porch.

Forest Ridge
1 Unit Available
2231 NW 21st Ave
2231 Northwest 21st Avenue, Gainesville, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2211 sqft
2231 NW 21st Ave Available 06/15/20 Beautiful House at 2231 NW 21st Ave - Spacious 5/2 on a large lot in Forest Ridge neighborhood -Beautiful wood look floors and tile throughout -Spacious living room, family room and kitchen -Brick fireplace in

1 Unit Available
4001 SW 23rd Street Unit 3-203
4001 Southwest 23rd Street, Gainesville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1177 sqft
Perfect for Friends - 4 bedroom/4 bathroom unit located in Countryside @ The University. Fresh paint throughout. Tile floor in main living area, kitchen and bathrooms, carpet in bedrooms. Each bedroom has a private bath and large closet.

Black Acres
1 Unit Available
15 NW 29th Street
15 Northwest 29th Street, Gainesville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1678 sqft
Great location for this 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath House in Black Acres! Bike to UF! - Conveniently located to UF! 1,678 sg ft, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home built in 1967. Tile and hardwood throughout entire home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Gainesville, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Gainesville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

