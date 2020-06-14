Apartment List
37 Apartments for rent in Gainesville, FL with garage

Gainesville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da...
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
63 Units Available
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1328 sqft
Legacy at Fort Clarke apartments in Gainesville, Florida, is the perfect location for vintage Florida living.
1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:52am
147 Units Available
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1381 sqft
Nestled near the beating heart of downtown Gainesville, Integra Twenty Four offers approachable luxury and un-compromised convenience.
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1555 sqft
A resort-style community that's pet-friendly. On-site pool, tennis courts, playground, and grilling area. Apartments offer larger kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Close to area amenities. Car wash area. Recycling.
1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1276 sqft
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice. At Wildflower, residents are situated perfectly in Gainesville.
1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
20 Units Available
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1639 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxurious apartments with granite countertops, high-end cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located close to I-75, the Gainesville Regional Airport and City College of Gainesville.
1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:10am
8 Units Available
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1610 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, playground and sports courts. Located near I-75, Oaks Mall and Tower Square Publix Shopping Center.
1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:42am
$
46 Units Available
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,424
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1367 sqft
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a dog park, clubhouse and swimming pool. Minutes away from uptown Charlotte.
1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
40 Units Available
Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,186
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,482
1413 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near University of Florida, located on RTS bus line. Units feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets, garage, individual alarm system, and more. Many community amenities including pool, theater room, and fitness center.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
144 37th Place
144 NE 37th Pl, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,979
1655 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 144 37th Place in Gainesville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Black Acres
1 Unit Available
15 NW 29th Street
15 Northwest 29th Street, Gainesville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1678 sqft
Great location for this 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath House in Black Acres! Bike to UF! - Conveniently located to UF! 1,678 sg ft, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home built in 1967. Tile and hardwood throughout entire home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1603 NW 29th Road #4
1603 NW 29th Rd, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1680 sqft
1603 NW 29th Road #4 Available 06/18/20 Townhouse close to shopping! - Wow!!! June 26, 2020, Very nice Town home in the heart of Gainesville. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 baths, plus a 1 car garage, and large screened porch.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Park
1 Unit Available
2034 NW 3rd Ave
2034 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
441 sqft
2034 NW 3rd Ave Available 08/01/20 Cute Garage Apartment Close to Campus! - Come see this cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath Garage Apartment that is a quick walk to campus! With a built in breakfast nook, this home has hardwood floors and a HUGE back

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hibiscus Park
1 Unit Available
2619 NW 2nd Ave
2619 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1420 sqft
2619 NW 2nd Ave Available 08/06/20 VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE!! 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath House in Hibiscus Park - Near UF Law! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath house with separate den/office within a 5 minute walk to the UF Law School and a 7 minute walk to the UF

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2916 SW 40th Place
2916 Southwest 40th Place, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1354 sqft
2916 SW 40th Place Available 08/11/20 2916 SW 40th Place (Serenola Manor) - 3 bed 2 bath home built in 1995 with approx. 1354 Sq. Ft.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Duckpond
1 Unit Available
425 NE 2nd Avenue
425 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2187 sqft
Regents Park 2/2.5 Townhome for Rent - A very unique rental opportunity! A must see condo, with one-car garage and private courtyard located in the duckpond area of historic downtown Gainesville.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Park
1 Unit Available
1852 NW 10th Avenue
1852 Northwest 10th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2563 sqft
1852 NW 10th Avenue (Florida Park) - 3B/2B home + Office with approx. 2300 sq ft built in 1952 but recently upgraded in 2018.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3650 NW 25th Terrace
3650 Northwest 25th Terrace, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1190 sqft
3650 NW 25th Terrace Available 08/07/20 2/2 House In Palm Grove - 2 Bedroom, 2 bath house with great screened in back porch with privacy fenced back yard and large community pool. Home has carpet and tile.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2527 NW 37th Place
2527 Northwest 37th Place, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1184 sqft
2527 NW 37th Place Available 08/07/20 3/2 House @ Palm Grove - 3/2 House available for Fall in the Palm Grove neighborhood. Great house with tile and laminate flooring and privacy fenced back yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2063 NW 76 Place
2063 Northwest 76th Place, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1185 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Eryn's Garden! - What's not to love about new construction! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house features a split bedroom plan and 2 car garage. Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking the living room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Park
1 Unit Available
1500 NW 4th AVE # 204
1500 Northwest 4th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1500 NW 4th AVE # 204 Available 07/15/20 Luxury 1B/1B Condo- just 4 blocks from UF! Must See! - WELCOME! The LionsGate Condos are located in the historic College Park district of Gainesville, FL just 4 blocks north of the University of Florida.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mill Pond
1 Unit Available
255 NW 48th Blvd
255 Northwest 48th Boulevard, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1102 sqft
255 NW 48th Blvd Available 07/10/20 In Mill Pond 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage condo - Available in Mill Pond July 10th 2020. Corner unit, 2 bedroom , 2 full bathrooms, 1 car garage, City water and yard maintenance included in rent.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
862 NW 50th Terrace
862 Northwest 50th Terrace, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1912 sqft
Very nice 3/2.5 in convenient location! - 862 NW 50th Terrace (Hillchrest) 3BR/2.5BA 2 story home built in 2004 with 1912 sq. ft. Open concept living where kitchen overlooks living room with plenty of windows that boasts lots of lighting throughout.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2915 NW 31st Terrace
2915 Northwest 31st Terrace, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1560 sqft
2915 NW 31st Terrace Available 08/14/20 3/2 House with Garage & Back Yard in NW Gainesville Available Mid-August! - Located in Chatworth Court off Glen Springs Road, this 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch style home has plenty of space with over 1500 square

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Park
1 Unit Available
1500 NW 4th Avenue #302
1500 NW 4th Ave, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
920 sqft
1500 NW 4th Avenue #302 Available 08/06/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Two Story Townhouse at Lions Gate 302 - Lion's Gate is a lovely condo community on the edge of UF campus featuring a gated garage, elevator, spacious common areas, and premium condo
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Gainesville, FL

Gainesville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

