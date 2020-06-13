101 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gainesville, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
64 Units Available
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1328 sqft
Legacy at Fort Clarke apartments in Gainesville, Florida, is the perfect location for vintage Florida living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1555 sqft
A resort-style community that's pet-friendly. On-site pool, tennis courts, playground, and grilling area. Apartments offer larger kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Close to area amenities. Car wash area. Recycling.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:41pm
$
45 Units Available
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1367 sqft
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a dog park, clubhouse and swimming pool. Minutes away from uptown Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
17 Units Available
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1639 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxurious apartments with granite countertops, high-end cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located close to I-75, the Gainesville Regional Airport and City College of Gainesville.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
41 Units Available
Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,482
1413 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near University of Florida, located on RTS bus line. Units feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets, garage, individual alarm system, and more. Many community amenities including pool, theater room, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
9 Units Available
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1610 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, playground and sports courts. Located near I-75, Oaks Mall and Tower Square Publix Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
148 Units Available
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1381 sqft
Nestled near the beating heart of downtown Gainesville, Integra Twenty Four offers approachable luxury and un-compromised convenience.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 15 at 03:20pm
$
3 Units Available
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$520
1445 sqft
Meet Campus Lodge - Student Living where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Campus Lodge Gainesville offers off-campus housing in a prime location near The University of Florida and downtown Gainesville.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1276 sqft
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice. At Wildflower, residents are situated perfectly in Gainesville.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
University Park
1 Unit Available
2159 Northwest 9th Avenue
2159 Northwest 9th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1493 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED / ALL INCLUSIVE / SHORT-TERM RENTAL / VACATION RENTAL - [video Tour: https://www.youtube.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Grove Street
1 Unit Available
319 Northwest 16th Avenue
319 Northwest 16th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1248 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Gainesville, FL is now available.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7976 48 WAY
7976 Northwest 48th Way, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1380 sqft
Bright, immaculate 3/2 home in a perfect location in NW Gainesville. Nestled in a quiet community... The Gardens at Blues Creek. Living area tile. Kitchen and baths sparkle. Really nice screened porch ready for your summer bar-be-que.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hibiscus Park
1 Unit Available
2625 NW 4th Place
2625 Northwest 4th Place, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1203 sqft
2625 NW 4th Place Available 08/01/20 Home near UF. 3 Bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage. - Available in Hibiscus Park on 08/01/2020. 3 bedroom , 2 bathroom home, fenced back yard, screened back porch, 2 car garage, full size washer and dryer.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fifth Avenue
1 Unit Available
1226 NW 4th Ave
1226 Northwest 4th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1226 NW 4th Ave Available 08/06/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House!! - This two story property is absolutely awesome! Located just a short walk away from the business school and Publix, you can't beat it! When entering the front door, you are greeted

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Springhill
1 Unit Available
815 SE 4th Ave
815 Southeast 4th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
815 SE 4th Ave Available 08/06/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home!! Available For Fall 2020!! - Come visit this bright and cozy house located around the corner from Gainesville's historic Bed and Breakfast District.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2915 NW 31st Terrace
2915 Northwest 31st Terrace, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1560 sqft
2915 NW 31st Terrace Available 08/14/20 3/2 House with Garage & Back Yard in NW Gainesville Available Mid-August! - Located in Chatworth Court off Glen Springs Road, this 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch style home has plenty of space with over 1500 square

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
949 SW 13th St
949 Southwest 13th Street, Gainesville, FL
949 SW 13th St Available 08/21/20 949 SW 13th St - LARGE 4/2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fifth Avenue
1 Unit Available
626 NW 4th Ave
626 Northwest 4th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
626 NW 4th Ave Available 08/06/20 Available Fall 2020! 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - You have to see this great 3 bedroom 1 bath House! No need to feel worried about space in this house, as there is more that enough room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fifth Avenue
1 Unit Available
701 NW 4th Ave
701 Northwest 4th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
701 NW 4th Ave Available 08/06/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House Now Leasing for Fall 2020!! - You have to see this great 3 bedroom 1 bath House! No need to feel worried about space in this house, as there is more that enough room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2715 NW 38th Drive
2715 Northwest 38th Drive, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2742 sqft
Gorgeous Wood Creek home with pool! Great location! - Stunning rental home available in Wood Creek. This home a 3 bedroom home with a bathroom in every bedroom for a total of 4 bathrooms in the home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1603 NW 29th Road #4
1603 NW 29th Rd, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1680 sqft
1603 NW 29th Road #4 Available 06/18/20 Townhouse close to shopping! - Wow!!! June 26, 2020, Very nice Town home in the heart of Gainesville. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 baths, plus a 1 car garage, and large screened porch.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3741 NE 1ST DR
3741 NE 1st Dr, Gainesville, FL
3741 NE 1ST DR Available 07/24/20 LIVE Brite Gainesville is a first! - Our homes are designed and built with you in mind.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3743 NE 1st Way
3743 NE 1st Way, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,484
1380 sqft
3743 NE 1st Way Available 06/15/20 LIVE Brite Gainesville is certainly a must-see community. - Our homes are designed and built with you in mind.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Forest Ridge
1 Unit Available
2231 NW 21st Ave
2231 Northwest 21st Avenue, Gainesville, FL
2231 NW 21st Ave Available 06/15/20 Beautiful House at 2231 NW 21st Ave - Spacious 5/2 on a large lot in Forest Ridge neighborhood -Beautiful wood look floors and tile throughout -Spacious living room, family room and kitchen -Brick fireplace in

Gainesville rents increased over the past month

Gainesville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Gainesville stand at $802 for a one-bedroom apartment and $984 for a two-bedroom. Gainesville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gainesville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Gainesville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Gainesville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Gainesville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Gainesville's median two-bedroom rent of $984 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Gainesville.
    • While Gainesville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gainesville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Gainesville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

