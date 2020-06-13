/
/
beverly hills
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM
63 Apartments for rent in Beverly Hills, FL📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 S Desoto St
10 South Desoto Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1450 sqft
Lovely Updated Beverly HIlls 2/1 Home - Very nice Beverly Hills 2/1 home with carport, nicely updated with small shed and fenced in yard.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5 S Jackson St
5 South Jackson Street, Beverly Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
5 S Jackson St Available 06/15/20 Adorable 3/1/1 in Beverly Hills!!! - This lovely home is almost ready to go!! Open living, w/d hook-ups, one-car garage. Pets welcome at owner's discretion. Will not last! Call 352-637-3800 to schedule a viewing.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
250 W Goldentuft Court
250 West Golden Tuft Court, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1163 sqft
Really nice large 2 bedroom / 2 bath pool home. Home features nice screened patio on front of home. 1 car garage with pull down screen and power door opener. Living room and a Florida room.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
76 S Filmore St
76 S Fillmore St, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1671 sqft
Great 2/1.5/1 Find for Beverly Hills - What a great find! This house has been updated throughout with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. New kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless appliances, large updated bathroom and tiled throughout.
Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
256 W Valerian Place
256 West Valerian Place, Beverly Hills, FL
Studio
$925
A Great Place to Call Home** 2 Bedroom 1.
Results within 1 mile of Beverly Hills
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
Beautiful Citrus Hills Town House - Property Id: 233890 If interested please SEND TEXT OR CALL 352-270-5011 Having issues with emails The Townhouse comes furnished If needed no extra charge BRENTWOOD OF CITRUS HILLS 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, 1 CAR
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5070 N Sandalwood Dr
5070 North Sandlewood Drive, Pine Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2645 sqft
Lovely Pine Ridge Pool Home - Lovely 3/2/2 pool home with shed in rear. This home offers a wonderful split floor plan with bird caged pool in rear.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
836 West Silver Meadow Loop
836 West Silver Meadow Loop, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1499 sqft
AVAILABLE May 15th ,2020!!! FURNISHED RENTAL IN TERRA VISTA!! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS 2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN! Bright and open home with maple cabinetry, tile through out living areas, hardwood floors in den and bedrooms, natural lighting.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1027 West Copper Mist Court
1027 West Copper Mist Court, Citrus Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1870 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home located on a quiet cul de sac with a very private setting in Terra Vista. Very Open floor plan with lots of light Close to all the amenities with a social membership available.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1679 W Spring Meadow Loop
1679 Spring Meadow Loop, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1663 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS FURNISHED RENTAL!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! $160.00 cap on electric & $75.00 cap on Water/Sewer!! Florida living at its BEST! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car garage town home is located in Brentwood of Citrus Hills.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3060 W PLANTATION PINES Court
3060 W Plantation Pines Ct, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2127 sqft
Located in Citrus County's private, gated golf community BLACK DIAMOND RANCH. This 3/2/2 plus family room is at the end of a cut-de-sac and loos at the practice rang from the back & # 1 green 0f The Highlands course from the screened lanai.
Results within 5 miles of Beverly Hills
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9261 N. Travis Dr.
9261 North Travis Drive, Citrus Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
903 sqft
Adorable 2/2 Duplex in Citrus Springs!!! - This Amazing duplex couldn't be more adorable! Two bedrooms and two full baths add to the spacious living areas and open kitchen. Wood laminate flooring in the living areas and Berber carpet in the bedrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8412 N. Triana Dr.
8412 North Triana Drive, Citrus Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1768 sqft
8412 N. Triana Dr. Available 07/15/20 Citrus Springs 4 Bedroom - DO NOT walk property. There is a tenant in place until end of June. This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located in Citrus Springs.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
9385 N. Peachtree Way
9385 North Peachtree Way, Citrus Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1025 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Peachtree Duplex - Property Id: 300935 Only two years old 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Vinyl plank flooring Tiled bathrooms Washer/Dryer hookups Breakfast bar Dining area Private Driveway Divided back yard for privacy Quiet
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9330 N. Travis Dr.
9330 North Travis Drive, Citrus Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
903 sqft
Awesome 2/2 Duplex in Citrus Springs!!! - Brand new vinyl flooring throughout this awesome duplex! Spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Open living/dining/kitchen area. Easy access to all of Citrus, as well as Ocala.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6189 W Pine Cir
6189 West Pine Circle, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Fully furinished Includes Elect cap $125.00 water cap $50.00 and wifi
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
195 East Hartford Street #7 Unit 2B - 1
195 E Hartford St, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome with a carport. All you need are your clothes and toothbrush.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1990 N. Rosehue Path
1990 N Rose Hue Path, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Pool Home 2 Bedroom + Den 2 Bath 2 Car Garage located in Terra Vista of Citrus Hills. Built in 2016 with many upgrades, this warm and friendly home will make the perfect stay in a Wonderful Community!
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8987 N Santos Drive
8987 North Santos Drive, Citrus Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
UNFURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE: NOW 2/2/1 for rent in Citrus Springs. Tile floors in all common areas. Screened in back porch. Quiet street.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
159 S Paladinn Circle
159 S Paladinn Cir, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2029 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Pool Home located behind the gates of Belmont Hills of the Villages of Citrus Hills. New home that is partially furnished but also could be unfurnished, just let us know what would work best for you.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
9423 N Travis Drive
9423 N Travis Dr, Citrus Springs, FL
Studio
$1,100
Beautiful 2019 built home in a nice quiet neighborhood. Close to schools, shopping and great out doors activities. The cities of Dunnellon, Crystal River, Inverness and Ocala are an easy drive.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3033 N Caves Valley Path
3033 North Caves Valley Path, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2506 sqft
Excellent opportunity to lease a beautiful home in the Guard Gated Community of Black Diamond. The home is currently listed for sale but the owner will take it off the market for one year.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
798 Yellowwood Terrace
798 South Yellow Wood Terrace, Lecanto, FL
1 Bedroom
$650
576 sqft
LECANTO * Center of Citrus County *Triplex Updated, 1 bedroom 1 bath, living room open floor plan, kitchen, walk in shower in bath, ceramic tile flooring and updated kitchen. Lawn, water & garbage included.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2991 W Akron Pl
2991 West Akron Place, Citrus Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1846 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 in Citrus Springs!!! - 3/2/2 House (RLNE5762939)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Beverly Hills rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,030.
Some of the colleges located in the Beverly Hills area include College of Central Florida, Lake-Sumter State College, University of Florida, and Santa Fe College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Beverly Hills from include Gainesville, Ocala, Clermont, Wesley Chapel, and Spring Hill.
