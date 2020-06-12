Apartment List
67 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gainesville, FL

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
$
66 Units Available
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1103 sqft
Legacy at Fort Clarke apartments in Gainesville, Florida, is the perfect location for vintage Florida living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
149 Units Available
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1213 sqft
Nestled near the beating heart of downtown Gainesville, Integra Twenty Four offers approachable luxury and un-compromised convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
46 Units Available
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1186 sqft
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a dog park, clubhouse and swimming pool. Minutes away from uptown Charlotte.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1285 sqft
A resort-style community that's pet-friendly. On-site pool, tennis courts, playground, and grilling area. Apartments offer larger kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Close to area amenities. Car wash area. Recycling.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
44 Units Available
Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1261 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near University of Florida, located on RTS bus line. Units feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets, garage, individual alarm system, and more. Many community amenities including pool, theater room, and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 02:09pm
9 Units Available
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Designed with your comfort and style in mind, Ridgemar Commons offers spacious apartment homes combined seamlessly with stellar customer service and exceptional amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
17 Units Available
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1219 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxurious apartments with granite countertops, high-end cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located close to I-75, the Gainesville Regional Airport and City College of Gainesville.
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
9 Units Available
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1314 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, playground and sports courts. Located near I-75, Oaks Mall and Tower Square Publix Shopping Center.
Last updated May 15 at 03:20pm
$
3 Units Available
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$599
1075 sqft
Meet Campus Lodge - Student Living where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Campus Lodge Gainesville offers off-campus housing in a prime location near The University of Florida and downtown Gainesville.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1133 sqft
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice. At Wildflower, residents are situated perfectly in Gainesville.
Last updated August 16 at 11:21pm
Contact for Availability
Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$811
820 sqft
Fox Hollow in SW Gainesville Discover why our residents say Fox Hollow is a hidden gem. Residents of Fox Hollow in southwest Gainesville can walk, or bike to the Haile Village Farmers market or the Oaks Mall.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1614 SW 16th Street
1614 Southwest 16th Street, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1120 sqft
2/1.5 Ground Floor Condo in Somerset Village! - Hard-to-find 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom ground floor condominium with an unbeatable location! Perfect for medical students, PA students, residents/interns, dental students, veterinary students, etc.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
924 SW 5th Ave A
924 Southwest 5th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
720 sqft
924 SW 5th Ave A Available 08/03/20 Location is Everything! - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION - 2/1 unit walking distance to UF. Fully tiled unit. Spacious living room with separate dining room space.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mill Pond
1 Unit Available
255 NW 48th Blvd
255 Northwest 48th Boulevard, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1102 sqft
255 NW 48th Blvd Available 07/10/20 In Mill Pond 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage condo - Available in Mill Pond July 10th 2020. Corner unit, 2 bedroom , 2 full bathrooms, 1 car garage, City water and yard maintenance included in rent.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fifth Avenue
1 Unit Available
1013 NW 4th Ave
1013 Northwest 4th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1013 NW 4th Ave Available 08/06/20 Amazing 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House For Fall 2020!! - Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath! This house includes wood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms and tile in the kitchen! The kitchen is

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3705 NW 56th Place
3705 Northwest 56th Place, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
924 sqft
3705 NW 56th Place Available 08/05/20 Mile Run Beauty! - Mile Run Beauty! This gorgeous 2 bedroom condo in sought after Mile Run has a fully updated kitchen and bathroom complete with granite counter tops, nice private courtyard, and wood flooring

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Springhill
1 Unit Available
823 SE 4th Ave
823 Southeast 4th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
823 SE 4th Ave Available 08/06/20 Very Cool 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home!! - Come view this cool 2 bedroom 1 bath house! This stand alone house includes parking and a nice big back yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5128 NW 21st Drive
5128 Northwest 21st Drive, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1328 sqft
5128 NW 21st Drive Available 07/01/20 Cute Spacious Condo in Sorrento! - Come see this cute upgraded condo in Sorrento.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Park
1 Unit Available
1500 NW 4th Avenue #302
1500 NW 4th Ave, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
920 sqft
1500 NW 4th Avenue #302 Available 08/06/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Two Story Townhouse at Lions Gate 302 - Lion's Gate is a lovely condo community on the edge of UF campus featuring a gated garage, elevator, spacious common areas, and premium condo

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1634 NE 28th Ave
1634 Northeast 28th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1025 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 BR House - Highland Court Manor - Property Id: 284455 Nice, fully renovated 2 BR home with carport in front and a fully fenced backyard; pet friendly. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4341 NW 49th Place, #107
4341 Northwest 49th Street, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1275 sqft
Magnolia Place-Two Bedroom, Two and a half Bath, 1275 sf - Very nice 2/2 and 1/2 bath in the Northwest. Minutes to Santa Fe College, the Mall. 20 minutes to UF and Gainsville Health and Fitness. Seconds to Love Cafe and Davids BBQ.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pleasant Street
1 Unit Available
726 NW 4th St
726 Northwest 4th Street, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Perfect 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House With Huge Yard - This perfect 2 bedroom needs to be rented with the shared property 732 NW 4th Street. This cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house is an amazingly functional home that is a must see.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Park
1 Unit Available
2034 NW 3rd Ave
2034 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
441 sqft
2034 NW 3rd Ave Available 08/01/20 Cute Garage Apartment Close to Campus! - Come see this cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath Garage Apartment that is a quick walk to campus! With a built in breakfast nook, this home has hardwood floors and a HUGE back

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1017 SW 6th Avenue
1017 Southwest 6th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1017 SW 6th Avenue Available 07/30/20 2 bedroom, 1 bath LEASING NOW FOR FALL @ WOODBURY ROW - Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit directly across the street from Norman Hall! Amazing price for such an amazing location! Shared washer/dryer on the

June 2020 Gainesville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gainesville Rent Report. Gainesville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gainesville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Gainesville rents increased over the past month

Gainesville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Gainesville stand at $802 for a one-bedroom apartment and $984 for a two-bedroom. Gainesville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gainesville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Gainesville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Gainesville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Gainesville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Gainesville's median two-bedroom rent of $984 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Gainesville.
    • While Gainesville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gainesville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Gainesville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

