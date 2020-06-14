Apartment List
26 Apartments for rent in Gainesville, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Gainesville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
8 Units Available
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1610 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, playground and sports courts. Located near I-75, Oaks Mall and Tower Square Publix Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:00am
$
63 Units Available
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1328 sqft
Legacy at Fort Clarke apartments in Gainesville, Florida, is the perfect location for vintage Florida living.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
147 Units Available
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1381 sqft
Nestled near the beating heart of downtown Gainesville, Integra Twenty Four offers approachable luxury and un-compromised convenience.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1555 sqft
A resort-style community that's pet-friendly. On-site pool, tennis courts, playground, and grilling area. Apartments offer larger kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Close to area amenities. Car wash area. Recycling.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1276 sqft
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice. At Wildflower, residents are situated perfectly in Gainesville.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
20 Units Available
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1639 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxurious apartments with granite countertops, high-end cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located close to I-75, the Gainesville Regional Airport and City College of Gainesville.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:10pm
8 Units Available
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Designed with your comfort and style in mind, Ridgemar Commons offers spacious apartment homes combined seamlessly with stellar customer service and exceptional amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
$
46 Units Available
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,424
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1367 sqft
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a dog park, clubhouse and swimming pool. Minutes away from uptown Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
40 Units Available
Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,186
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,482
1413 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near University of Florida, located on RTS bus line. Units feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets, garage, individual alarm system, and more. Many community amenities including pool, theater room, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 15 at 03:20pm
$
3 Units Available
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$599
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$520
1445 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$480
1695 sqft
Meet Campus Lodge - Student Living where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Campus Lodge Gainesville offers off-campus housing in a prime location near The University of Florida and downtown Gainesville.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1810 NW 23rd Blvd #119
1810 Northwest 23rd Boulevard, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$865
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1810 NW 23rd Blvd #119 Available 08/11/20 1810 NW 23rd Blvd. #119 (Creeks Edge) - 1BR/1BA condo in Creeks Edge. Built in 1972, approx. 760 sq. ft. and located on the second floor.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
865 N.W. 21st Avenue
865 Northwest 21st Avenue, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1312 sqft
865 N.W. 21st Avenue Available 07/10/20 Garland Condo - Spacious, bright. End unit allows natural light in through side windows, 1/2 bath down, 2 baths upstairs open floor plan. Very close to UF and Downtown.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3705 SW 27th Street #414
3705 Southwest 27th Street, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3705 SW 27th Street #414 Available 07/13/20 3705 SW 27th Street #414 (Windsor Park) - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom condo in Windsor Park built in 1996 with approx 600 Sq. Ft. Great SW location convenient to UF, Shands, and the VA.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mill Pond
1 Unit Available
4957 NW 1st Place
4957 Northwest 1st Place, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1736 sqft
Beautiful 3-Bed, 3.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4341 NW 49th Place, #107
4341 Northwest 49th Street, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1275 sqft
Magnolia Place-Two Bedroom, Two and a half Bath, 1275 sf - Very nice 2/2 and 1/2 bath in the Northwest. Minutes to Santa Fe College, the Mall. 20 minutes to UF and Gainsville Health and Fitness. Seconds to Love Cafe and Davids BBQ.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4001 SW 23rd Street Unit 3-203
4001 Southwest 23rd Street, Gainesville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1177 sqft
Perfect for Friends - 4 bedroom/4 bathroom unit located in Countryside @ The University. Fresh paint throughout. Tile floor in main living area, kitchen and bathrooms, carpet in bedrooms. Each bedroom has a private bath and large closet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2360 SW ARCHER ROAD #913
2360 Archer Road, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2360 SW ARCHER ROAD #913 Available 06/15/20 2360 SW Archer Road #913 (Campus Edge) - 1BR/1BA condo built in 1996 with approx 635 sq. ft.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2811 SW Archer Road, Unit O-122
2811 Archer Road, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1226 sqft
2BR/2BA Centrally Located Off Desirable Archer Road - Available NOW! - Location! Location! Location! This move-in ready 2BR/2BA in centrally located Brandywine is just minutes from Butler Plaza, Celebration Point, UF, Shands, the VA, and all that

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mill Pond
1 Unit Available
255 NW 48th Blvd
255 Northwest 48th Boulevard, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1102 sqft
255 NW 48th Blvd Available 07/10/20 In Mill Pond 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage condo - Available in Mill Pond July 10th 2020. Corner unit, 2 bedroom , 2 full bathrooms, 1 car garage, City water and yard maintenance included in rent.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3705 NW 56th Place
3705 Northwest 56th Place, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
924 sqft
3705 NW 56th Place Available 08/05/20 Mile Run Beauty! - Mile Run Beauty! This gorgeous 2 bedroom condo in sought after Mile Run has a fully updated kitchen and bathroom complete with granite counter tops, nice private courtyard, and wood flooring

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
60 NW 44TH ST
60 Northwest 44th Street, Gainesville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2274 sqft
In the heart of Gainesville located 2 miles from UF and NFRMC and right down the road from GHFC gym, bus stops, movie theater, Oaks mall, restaurants, medical facilities and more. Although this 4 bedroom 2.
Results within 1 mile of Gainesville

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
4700 Sw Archer Road
4700 Archer Road, Alachua County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
790 sqft
Gated Community close to UF, Butler Plaza, Celebration, I75, Shands Hospital, and the VA. This is a wonderful one bedroom, one bath, with attached garage townhouse style condo unit.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4814 NW 44th Avenue #102
4814 Northwest 44th Place, Alachua County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2-Bed, 2.5-Bath Townhome in Magnolia Place - Available NOW! (Approved application) - Ready for move-in, this 2-bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Gainesville

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
8117 Southwest 73rd Lane
8117 Southwest 73rd Lane, Alachua County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1603 sqft
Absolutely stunning 3 BR, 2 BA home on prime corner lot in Longleaf Village. This home shows like a model! It features WOOD FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, QUARTZ counters, CROWN molding and more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Gainesville, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Gainesville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

