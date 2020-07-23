/
alachua county
207 Apartments for rent in Alachua County, FL📍
25 Units Available
Park Avenue Apartments
3800 NW 79th Ter, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1304 sqft
Units feature washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite counters and bathtub. Community includes gym, pool and 24-hour maintenance. Located close to schools, parks, restaurants and shopping centers.
68 Units Available
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1328 sqft
Legacy at Fort Clarke apartments in Gainesville, Florida, is the perfect location for vintage Florida living.
50 Units Available
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,424
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1367 sqft
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a dog park, clubhouse and swimming pool. Minutes away from uptown Charlotte.
34 Units Available
Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,186
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,482
1413 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near University of Florida, located on RTS bus line. Units feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets, garage, individual alarm system, and more. Many community amenities including pool, theater room, and fitness center.
17 Units Available
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, playground and sports courts. Located near I-75, Oaks Mall and Tower Square Publix Shopping Center.
7 Units Available
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1555 sqft
A resort-style community that's pet-friendly. On-site pool, tennis courts, playground, and grilling area. Apartments offer larger kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Close to area amenities. Car wash area. Recycling.
130 Units Available
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1381 sqft
Nestled near the beating heart of downtown Gainesville, Integra Twenty Four offers approachable luxury and un-compromised convenience.
20 Units Available
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Designed with your comfort and style in mind, Ridgemar Commons offers spacious apartment homes combined seamlessly with stellar customer service and exceptional amenities.
18 Units Available
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1639 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxurious apartments with granite countertops, high-end cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located close to I-75, the Gainesville Regional Airport and City College of Gainesville.
2 Units Available
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice. At Wildflower, residents are situated perfectly in Gainesville.
3 Units Available
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$599
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$520
1445 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$480
1695 sqft
Meet Campus Lodge - Student Living where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Campus Lodge Gainesville offers off-campus housing in a prime location near The University of Florida and downtown Gainesville.
Contact for Availability
Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$760
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$811
820 sqft
Fox Hollow in SW Gainesville Discover why our residents say Fox Hollow is a hidden gem. Residents of Fox Hollow in southwest Gainesville can walk, or bike to the Haile Village Farmers market or the Oaks Mall.
1 Unit Available
4288 SW 22nd Lane 102
4288 Southwest 22nd Lane, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1142 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in Hailey Gardens near i-75,celebration point and Butler Town center. This townhouse has a large screened in porch and an open floor plan. All bedroom upstairs with to bathrooms and 1/2 bathroom downstairs. Walking to bus stop.
1 Unit Available
3721 SW 17th Place B
3721 Southwest 17th Place, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 6/15/20 This recently renovated 2/1 Flat located near Varsity House on SW 20th Ave & Hull Road (or SW 38th Terr), is pet friendly. This is a Duplex unit. Half of the back yard is dedicated to this unit.
1 Unit Available
5213 SW 91 Drive 30
5213 Southwest 91st Drive, Alachua County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1093 sqft
Sit out on your balcony with this Upstairs 2 br, 2 bath flat unit in Haile Village. 1,093 sq. ft. Built in 2009. Carpet in bedrooms. Tile and wood laminate in high traffic areas.
1 Unit Available
Northeast Neighbors
430 NE 10 Street
430 Northeast 10th Street, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1286 sqft
Vintage 3 br, 2 bath frame home near duckpond. Built in 1930. 1,286 sq. ft. Covered front screened porch, wood floors, separate dining room, high ceilings. Spiral staircase accesses loft and 3rd bedroom. Fireplace. Large fenced yard.
1 Unit Available
901 SW 21 Avenue
901 Northwest 21st Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2073 sqft
GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD CLOSE TO HOSPITALS AND UNIVERSITY, PRETTY TREES AND LARGE LOT. THIS HOUSE IS MOVE IN READY BUT NEEDS SOME TLC TO BE NEGOTIATED
1 Unit Available
10323 SW 55th Place
10323 Southwest 55th Place, Alachua County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2049 sqft
4BD/2BA Sutherland Crossing home in Haile Plantation! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street just down the road from the Haile Village Center shops and restaurants, this home features 2,049 SqFt of living space with vaulted ceilings and fireplace in
1 Unit Available
6124 SW 10TH Place A
6124 Southwest 10th Place, Alachua County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
948 sqft
2b/2b with washer/dryer hook up in the back. All tile floor. Move in is 3 months rent (840 x 2 plus $800 deposit = $2480). Income has to be $2700 or more after taxes & deductions per month.
1 Unit Available
9430 SW 35TH Lane
9430 Southwest 35th Lane, Alachua County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
2224 sqft
A must see! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Haile Plantation's Hampstead Park. This 2,224 sq.ft. home built in 1999 has been updated with attention to detail and is light &bright, great for entertaining & family gatherings.
1 Unit Available
7026 NW 52 Ter
7026 Northwest 52nd Terrace, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1431 sqft
This is a 3/3 immaculate condo with 2/2 upstairs and master bedroom and bath down stairs.This condo has been completely re-done with new carpet and paint thoughout. The screen porch looks out to the woods so you can see deer,birds and bees.
1 Unit Available
2213 SE 30TH Street
2213 SE 30th St, Alachua County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1205 sqft
Please drive by area 1st, 4b/2b on top of the hill, quiet, secluded street with vinyl wood floor & new appliances. Only washer/dryer hook ups. Move in is 3 months rent (1300 x 3 = 3900). Income has to be 3.5x the rent amount.
1 Unit Available
6407 SW 9TH Avenue A
6407 Southwest 9th Avenue, Alachua County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
810 sqft
Please drive by first & check out area before calling any realtors to show inside or Call 407-970-9193. Sugarfoot Oaks subdivision. Apt B, 2B/1b, $700/month, tiles and vinyl through out. Washer/dryer hook ups.
1 Unit Available
Sugarfoot
126 SW 40 Terrace
126 Southwest 40th Terrace, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1768 sqft
Tranquil 3 br, 2 bath, 1.786 sq. ft. close to campus, shopping and restaurants. Built in 1976. Single car garage. Back deck.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Alachua County area include College of Central Florida, Edward Waters College, Lake-Sumter State College, Jacksonville University, and University of North Florida. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Jacksonville, Gainesville, Ocala, Palm Coast, and Jacksonville Beach have apartments for rent.
