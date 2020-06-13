Apartment List
/
FL
/
gainesville
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:28 PM

84 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gainesville, FL

Finding an apartment in Gainesville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:37pm
147 Units Available
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1381 sqft
Nestled near the beating heart of downtown Gainesville, Integra Twenty Four offers approachable luxury and un-compromised convenience.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1555 sqft
A resort-style community that's pet-friendly. On-site pool, tennis courts, playground, and grilling area. Apartments offer larger kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Close to area amenities. Car wash area. Recycling.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1276 sqft
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice. At Wildflower, residents are situated perfectly in Gainesville.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
20 Units Available
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1639 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxurious apartments with granite countertops, high-end cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located close to I-75, the Gainesville Regional Airport and City College of Gainesville.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:10pm
8 Units Available
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Designed with your comfort and style in mind, Ridgemar Commons offers spacious apartment homes combined seamlessly with stellar customer service and exceptional amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:19pm
9 Units Available
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1610 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, playground and sports courts. Located near I-75, Oaks Mall and Tower Square Publix Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:03pm
$
46 Units Available
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,424
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1367 sqft
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a dog park, clubhouse and swimming pool. Minutes away from uptown Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
$
63 Units Available
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1328 sqft
Legacy at Fort Clarke apartments in Gainesville, Florida, is the perfect location for vintage Florida living.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
41 Units Available
Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,186
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,482
1413 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near University of Florida, located on RTS bus line. Units feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets, garage, individual alarm system, and more. Many community amenities including pool, theater room, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 15 at 03:20pm
$
3 Units Available
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$599
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$520
1445 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$480
1695 sqft
Meet Campus Lodge - Student Living where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Campus Lodge Gainesville offers off-campus housing in a prime location near The University of Florida and downtown Gainesville.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated August 16 at 11:21pm
Contact for Availability
Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$760
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$811
820 sqft
Fox Hollow in SW Gainesville Discover why our residents say Fox Hollow is a hidden gem. Residents of Fox Hollow in southwest Gainesville can walk, or bike to the Haile Village Farmers market or the Oaks Mall.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Black Acres
1 Unit Available
15 NW 29th Street
15 Northwest 29th Street, Gainesville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1678 sqft
Great location for this 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath House in Black Acres! Bike to UF! - Conveniently located to UF! 1,678 sg ft, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home built in 1967. Tile and hardwood throughout entire home.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Forest Ridge
1 Unit Available
2231 NW 21st Ave
2231 Northwest 21st Avenue, Gainesville, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2211 sqft
2231 NW 21st Ave Available 06/15/20 Beautiful House at 2231 NW 21st Ave - Spacious 5/2 on a large lot in Forest Ridge neighborhood -Beautiful wood look floors and tile throughout -Spacious living room, family room and kitchen -Brick fireplace in

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Neighbors
1 Unit Available
915 NE 8th Avenue
915 Northeast 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1188 sqft
915 NE 8th Avenue Available 08/12/20 Beautifully upgraded 4 bed/2.5 bath house AVAILABLE MID AUGUST! - Available for a new move in mid August, this charming 4-bed, 2.5 bath house (or 3/1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
132 NE 37th Place
132 NE 37th Pl, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,979
1655 sqft
Be the First to Live in this Desirable Solar Energy 3BR Home! Apply NOW! - Raise your standard of living at LiveBrite Gainesville - a Solar Rental Community! Conveniently located in Gainesville, FL, we offer this stunning 3 bedroom home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pleasant Street
1 Unit Available
726 NW 4th St
726 Northwest 4th Street, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Perfect 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House With Huge Yard - This perfect 2 bedroom needs to be rented with the shared property 732 NW 4th Street. This cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house is an amazingly functional home that is a must see.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3721 SW 17th Place Unit B
3721 Southwest 17th Place, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3721 SW 17th Place Unit B Available 07/01/20 Available 7/1/2020 Renovated 2/1 near SW 20th and Hull Rd - Available 7/1/2020 This recently renovated 2/1 Flat located near Varsity House on SW 20th Ave & Hull Road (or SW 38th Ter), is pet friendly.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
217 NW 36th Dr.
217 Northwest 36th Drive, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1325 sqft
217 NW 36th Dr. Available 08/07/20 Great Home Close Campus - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in quiet neighborhood off of of NW 36th Drive. Home offers large lot with lots of space.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
505 SW 10th Street
505 Southwest 10th Street, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1777 sqft
505 SW 10th Street Available 08/07/20 3/2 House, Walking distance to UF Campus. - Walk to Campus! This home is located in the University Heights South Historic district, just walking distance to UF.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3711 NE 1st Drive
3711 NE 1st Way, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1550 sqft
Inquire Today & Find Out How You Can Join Our Solar Rental Community! - Raise your standard of apartment living at LIVEbrite Gainesville - a Solar Rental Community! Our superior location is just minutes from historic downtown dining and nightlife.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hibiscus Park
1 Unit Available
2712 NW 1st Ave
2712 Northwest 1st Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2712 NW 1st Ave Available 08/06/20 VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE!! WALK TO UF & LAW SCHOOL! 3 bed/2.5 bath house - WALK TO UF & LAW SCHOOL.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4030 NW 59th Avenue
4030 Northwest 59th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2051 sqft
4030 NW 59th Avenue Available 06/19/20 Millhopper Station - Grand Central Station, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath - Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with office, living room and kitchen with granite counter-tops that overlooks the family room with a

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Park
1 Unit Available
776 NW 15TH STREET
776 NW 15th St, Gainesville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1900 sqft
776 NW 15TH STREET Available 07/15/20 RENT DECREASE! Large House, Close to Campus - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath house, near campus, wood floors, master bedroom is a suite.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3689 NE 1ST DR
3689 NE 1st Dr, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,979
1655 sqft
Be the First to Live in this Desirable 3BR Home! Apply NOW! - Raise your standard of apartment living at LIVEbrite Gainesville - a Solar Rental Community! Our superior location is just minutes from historic downtown dining and nightlife.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Gainesville, FL

Finding an apartment in Gainesville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGainesville 3 BedroomsGainesville Apartments with Balcony
Gainesville Apartments with GarageGainesville Apartments with GymGainesville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGainesville Apartments with ParkingGainesville Apartments with Pool
Gainesville Apartments with Washer-DryerGainesville Dog Friendly ApartmentsGainesville Furnished ApartmentsGainesville Luxury PlacesGainesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLWildwood, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe College
College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville University