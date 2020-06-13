/
citrus hills
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:09 AM
71 Apartments for rent in Citrus Hills, FL📍
836 West Silver Meadow Loop
836 West Silver Meadow Loop, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1499 sqft
AVAILABLE May 15th ,2020!!! FURNISHED RENTAL IN TERRA VISTA!! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS 2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN! Bright and open home with maple cabinetry, tile through out living areas, hardwood floors in den and bedrooms, natural lighting.
195 East Hartford Street #7 Unit 2B - 1
195 E Hartford St, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome with a carport. All you need are your clothes and toothbrush.
1990 N. Rosehue Path
1990 N Rose Hue Path, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Pool Home 2 Bedroom + Den 2 Bath 2 Car Garage located in Terra Vista of Citrus Hills. Built in 2016 with many upgrades, this warm and friendly home will make the perfect stay in a Wonderful Community!
1027 West Copper Mist Court
1027 West Copper Mist Court, Citrus Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1870 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home located on a quiet cul de sac with a very private setting in Terra Vista. Very Open floor plan with lots of light Close to all the amenities with a social membership available.
30 W Ipswich Ln
30 W Ipswich Ln, Citrus Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
This house has no mortgage on it. The price is firm. Luxurious Home in HAMPTON HILLS IN CITRUS HILLS Golf & Country Club Community-with 3 on-site Golf Courses. This Gorgeous Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Office or 4th BR.
719 W Keller Street
719 West Keller Street, Citrus Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2652 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW !!!! NO PETS NO SMOKING This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home sits in the heart of Citrus County, surrounded by lush landscaping. Very spacious and comfortable has heated pool and hot tub, and spacious covered lanai.
385 E Hartford Street
385 East Hartford Street, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
990 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! NO PETS NO SMOKING GREENBRIAR CONDOMINIUM available for 1 year or more. 2 bedroom/2 bath maintenance free condo with a carport located in the heart of Citrus Hills.
Results within 1 mile of Citrus Hills
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1353 sqft
Beautiful Citrus Hills Town House - Property Id: 233890 If interested please SEND TEXT OR CALL 352-270-5011 Having issues with emails The Townhouse comes furnished If needed no extra charge BRENTWOOD OF CITRUS HILLS 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, 1 CAR
159 S Paladinn Circle
159 S Paladinn Cir, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2029 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Pool Home located behind the gates of Belmont Hills of the Villages of Citrus Hills. New home that is partially furnished but also could be unfurnished, just let us know what would work best for you.
1679 W Spring Meadow Loop
1679 Spring Meadow Loop, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1663 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS FURNISHED RENTAL!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! $160.00 cap on electric & $75.00 cap on Water/Sewer!! Florida living at its BEST! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car garage town home is located in Brentwood of Citrus Hills.
1853 W Caroline Path
1853 West Caroline Path, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1607 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - This unfurnished 2 bedroom / 2 bath / 2 car garage Villa is located in Brentwood.
Results within 5 miles of Citrus Hills
6003 East Turner Camp Road
6003 East Turner Camp Road, Inverness, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
2/1 large living dining room. Tile floors and open floor plan. Dog park on property and pool on premise. 300 dollar animal deposit per animal. Application: https://www.hemlane.
8412 N. Triana Dr.
8412 North Triana Drive, Citrus Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1768 sqft
8412 N. Triana Dr. Available 07/15/20 Citrus Springs 4 Bedroom - DO NOT walk property. There is a tenant in place until end of June. This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located in Citrus Springs.
5070 N Sandalwood Dr
5070 North Sandlewood Drive, Pine Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2645 sqft
Lovely Pine Ridge Pool Home - Lovely 3/2/2 pool home with shed in rear. This home offers a wonderful split floor plan with bird caged pool in rear.
10 S Desoto St
10 South Desoto Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1450 sqft
Lovely Updated Beverly HIlls 2/1 Home - Very nice Beverly Hills 2/1 home with carport, nicely updated with small shed and fenced in yard.
5685 E Live Oak Ln
5685 East Live Oak Lane, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1456 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2 in Inverness!!! - This amazing house is spacious and ready to go! Just repainted, crown molding, new A/C unit, tile in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Huge room in the back has glass windows and a separate a/c.
5 S Jackson St
5 South Jackson Street, Beverly Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
5 S Jackson St Available 06/15/20 Adorable 3/1/1 in Beverly Hills!!! - This lovely home is almost ready to go!! Open living, w/d hook-ups, one-car garage. Pets welcome at owner's discretion. Will not last! Call 352-637-3800 to schedule a viewing.
227 Davidson Ave
227 Davidson Avenue, Inverness, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
Lovely 2/1 Duplex near Downtown Inverness!!! - Want to be near downtown? Easy access to the restaurants, parks, festivals and water? Easy walking distance from this gem! Two bedroom, one bathroom unit has newer flooring and paint throughout.
6189 W Pine Cir
6189 West Pine Circle, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Fully furinished Includes Elect cap $125.00 water cap $50.00 and wifi
310 West Dampier Street
310 West Dampier Street, Inverness, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
857 sqft
Key West Style Cottage Long Term Unfurnished Home-Minutes from downtown! Live in this charming historic 1935 2 bedroom, 1 bath completely remodeled home only walking distance from downtown Inverness where you will find restaurants, pubs, and
504 Lake Street
504 Lake Street, Inverness, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
856 sqft
LAKE STREET BUNGALOW- Water Front Unfurnished Long-term Rental Available Now! This home was established in 1940 and located in downtown Inverness. This charming home has been completely remodeled.
5333 West Homosassa Trail
5333 W Homosassa Trl, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1468 sqft
This centrally located 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is open, airy, bright and cheerful. The master bedroom is private with a large bathroom, walk in closet and a storage closet.
3033 N Caves Valley Path
3033 North Caves Valley Path, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2506 sqft
Excellent opportunity to lease a beautiful home in the Guard Gated Community of Black Diamond. The home is currently listed for sale but the owner will take it off the market for one year.
798 Yellowwood Terrace
798 South Yellow Wood Terrace, Lecanto, FL
1 Bedroom
$650
576 sqft
LECANTO * Center of Citrus County *Triplex Updated, 1 bedroom 1 bath, living room open floor plan, kitchen, walk in shower in bath, ceramic tile flooring and updated kitchen. Lawn, water & garbage included.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Citrus Hills rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,700.
Some of the colleges located in the Citrus Hills area include College of Central Florida, Lake-Sumter State College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and Erwin Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Citrus Hills from include Tampa, Gainesville, Ocala, Clermont, and Wesley Chapel.