Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 PM

17 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gainesville, FL

Last updated June 14 at 06:48pm
8 Units Available
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
1002 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, playground and sports courts. Located near I-75, Oaks Mall and Tower Square Publix Shopping Center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
63 Units Available
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
787 sqft
Legacy at Fort Clarke apartments in Gainesville, Florida, is the perfect location for vintage Florida living.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
146 Units Available
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
824 sqft
Nestled near the beating heart of downtown Gainesville, Integra Twenty Four offers approachable luxury and un-compromised convenience.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
831 sqft
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice. At Wildflower, residents are situated perfectly in Gainesville.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
20 Units Available
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
712 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxurious apartments with granite countertops, high-end cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located close to I-75, the Gainesville Regional Airport and City College of Gainesville.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
39 Units Available
Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,246
954 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near University of Florida, located on RTS bus line. Units feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets, garage, individual alarm system, and more. Many community amenities including pool, theater room, and fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
46 Units Available
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,424
888 sqft
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a dog park, clubhouse and swimming pool. Minutes away from uptown Charlotte.
Last updated August 16 at 11:21pm
Contact for Availability
Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$760
620 sqft
Fox Hollow in SW Gainesville Discover why our residents say Fox Hollow is a hidden gem. Residents of Fox Hollow in southwest Gainesville can walk, or bike to the Haile Village Farmers market or the Oaks Mall.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2490 SW 14th Drive #9
2490 Southwest 14th Drive, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$725
548 sqft
2490 SW 14th Drive #9 Available 08/06/20 Location, Location, Location! - This one bedroom, one bath, partly furnished condo in Prairiwood is located close to UF, Shands, shopping and restaurants.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1810 NW 23rd Blvd #119
1810 Northwest 23rd Boulevard, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$865
760 sqft
1810 NW 23rd Blvd #119 Available 08/11/20 1810 NW 23rd Blvd. #119 (Creeks Edge) - 1BR/1BA condo in Creeks Edge. Built in 1972, approx. 760 sq. ft. and located on the second floor.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1220 SW 1st Ave #101
1220 SW 1st Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
430 sqft
1220 SW 1st Ave #101 Available 08/08/20 Destiny #101 - NICE 1 BR / 1 BATH CONDO JUST 2 BLOCKS FROM UF CAMPUS!! -Living/Dining Combo with Breakfast Bar -1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom -All appliances included, including washer & dryer Some additional

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3705 SW 27th Street #414
3705 Southwest 27th Street, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
3705 SW 27th Street #414 Available 07/13/20 3705 SW 27th Street #414 (Windsor Park) - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom condo in Windsor Park built in 1996 with approx 600 Sq. Ft. Great SW location convenient to UF, Shands, and the VA.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
University Park
1 Unit Available
1500 NW 4th AVE # 204
1500 Northwest 4th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
531 sqft
1500 NW 4th AVE # 204 Available 07/15/20 Luxury 1B/1B Condo- just 4 blocks from UF! Must See! - WELCOME! The LionsGate Condos are located in the historic College Park district of Gainesville, FL just 4 blocks north of the University of Florida.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2360 SW ARCHER ROAD #913
2360 Archer Road, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
635 sqft
2360 SW ARCHER ROAD #913 Available 06/15/20 2360 SW Archer Road #913 (Campus Edge) - 1BR/1BA condo built in 1996 with approx 635 sq. ft.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Duval - Eagle Eyes Crime Watch
1 Unit Available
816 NE 19th St
816 Northeast 19th Street, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
480 sqft
This one bedroom cottage features a living room with kitchenette and separate bedroom. This rental does accept Section 8 Housing Vouchers. We do not allow pets; security deposits are equal to one months rent.
Results within 1 mile of Gainesville

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
4700 Sw Archer Road
4700 Archer Road, Alachua County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
790 sqft
Gated Community close to UF, Butler Plaza, Celebration, I75, Shands Hospital, and the VA. This is a wonderful one bedroom, one bath, with attached garage townhouse style condo unit.
Results within 10 miles of Gainesville

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
214 NE CHOLOKKA BLVD
214 Northeast Cholokka Boulevard, Micanopy, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
4106 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom furnished apartment located in the heart of downtown Micanopy. This place looks like a loft apartment in NY city. Everything is brand new from the furniture to the designer bathroom and master suite.

Welcome to the June 2020 Gainesville Rent Report. Gainesville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gainesville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Gainesville rents increased over the past month

Gainesville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Gainesville stand at $802 for a one-bedroom apartment and $984 for a two-bedroom. Gainesville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gainesville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Gainesville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Gainesville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Gainesville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Gainesville's median two-bedroom rent of $984 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Gainesville.
    • While Gainesville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gainesville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Gainesville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

