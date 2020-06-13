/
/
pine ridge
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:09 AM
74 Apartments for rent in Pine Ridge, FL📍
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1353 sqft
Beautiful Citrus Hills Town House - Property Id: 233890 If interested please SEND TEXT OR CALL 352-270-5011 Having issues with emails The Townhouse comes furnished If needed no extra charge BRENTWOOD OF CITRUS HILLS 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, 1 CAR
5070 N Sandalwood Dr
5070 North Sandlewood Drive, Pine Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2645 sqft
Lovely Pine Ridge Pool Home - Lovely 3/2/2 pool home with shed in rear. This home offers a wonderful split floor plan with bird caged pool in rear.
1679 W Spring Meadow Loop
1679 Spring Meadow Loop, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1663 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS FURNISHED RENTAL!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! $160.00 cap on electric & $75.00 cap on Water/Sewer!! Florida living at its BEST! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car garage town home is located in Brentwood of Citrus Hills.
1853 W Caroline Path
1853 West Caroline Path, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1607 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - This unfurnished 2 bedroom / 2 bath / 2 car garage Villa is located in Brentwood.
10 S Desoto St
10 South Desoto Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1450 sqft
Lovely Updated Beverly HIlls 2/1 Home - Very nice Beverly Hills 2/1 home with carport, nicely updated with small shed and fenced in yard.
5 S Jackson St
5 South Jackson Street, Beverly Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
5 S Jackson St Available 06/15/20 Adorable 3/1/1 in Beverly Hills!!! - This lovely home is almost ready to go!! Open living, w/d hook-ups, one-car garage. Pets welcome at owner's discretion. Will not last! Call 352-637-3800 to schedule a viewing.
836 West Silver Meadow Loop
836 West Silver Meadow Loop, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1499 sqft
AVAILABLE May 15th ,2020!!! FURNISHED RENTAL IN TERRA VISTA!! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS 2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN! Bright and open home with maple cabinetry, tile through out living areas, hardwood floors in den and bedrooms, natural lighting.
195 East Hartford Street #7 Unit 2B - 1
195 E Hartford St, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome with a carport. All you need are your clothes and toothbrush.
1990 N. Rosehue Path
1990 N Rose Hue Path, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Pool Home 2 Bedroom + Den 2 Bath 2 Car Garage located in Terra Vista of Citrus Hills. Built in 2016 with many upgrades, this warm and friendly home will make the perfect stay in a Wonderful Community!
1027 West Copper Mist Court
1027 West Copper Mist Court, Citrus Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1870 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home located on a quiet cul de sac with a very private setting in Terra Vista. Very Open floor plan with lots of light Close to all the amenities with a social membership available.
3033 N Caves Valley Path
3033 North Caves Valley Path, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2506 sqft
Excellent opportunity to lease a beautiful home in the Guard Gated Community of Black Diamond. The home is currently listed for sale but the owner will take it off the market for one year.
3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE
3141 North Barton Creek Circle, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
BLACK DIAMOND RANCH, Secured entry community that has breathtaking views nd quiet neighbors. This 3/2/2 Split, FURNISHED home is ready for immediate occupancy.
3060 W PLANTATION PINES Court
3060 W Plantation Pines Ct, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2127 sqft
Located in Citrus County's private, gated golf community BLACK DIAMOND RANCH. This 3/2/2 plus family room is at the end of a cut-de-sac and loos at the practice rang from the back & # 1 green 0f The Highlands course from the screened lanai.
250 W Goldentuft Court
250 West Golden Tuft Court, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1163 sqft
Really nice large 2 bedroom / 2 bath pool home. Home features nice screened patio on front of home. 1 car garage with pull down screen and power door opener. Living room and a Florida room.
385 E Hartford Street
385 East Hartford Street, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
990 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! NO PETS NO SMOKING GREENBRIAR CONDOMINIUM available for 1 year or more. 2 bedroom/2 bath maintenance free condo with a carport located in the heart of Citrus Hills.
76 S Filmore St
76 S Fillmore St, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1671 sqft
Great 2/1.5/1 Find for Beverly Hills - What a great find! This house has been updated throughout with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. New kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless appliances, large updated bathroom and tiled throughout.
6608 W Gulf To Lake Highway
6608 Gulf to Lake Highway, Citrus County, FL
Studio
$1,500
1209 sqft
Bella Vista Plaza is a premium property with great leasing opportunity among notable existing tenants such as upscale Rocco’s Pizza and Cafe Restaurant, Qualified Management, and Enpowerment Church on a highly visible corridor of Hwy 44 in Crystal
256 W Valerian Place
256 West Valerian Place, Beverly Hills, FL
Studio
$925
A Great Place to Call Home** 2 Bedroom 1.
1412 SE Paradise Ave. SE #5
1412 Southeast Paradise Avenue, Crystal River, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
Vacation Rental - This adorable one bedroom, one bath condo is located just seconds away from Three Sisters Springs. This condo is fully furnished, equipped with one Queen and one twin size bed.
4261 E SCOTT LN
4261 East Scott Lane, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1344 sqft
2-Story Home with Large 2nd Floor Porch With River Access - Cute Rustic 2 Bedroom, One-Bath 2-Story "Tree House" close to a community boat ramp on the Withlacoochee River.
9261 N. Travis Dr.
9261 North Travis Drive, Citrus Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
903 sqft
Adorable 2/2 Duplex in Citrus Springs!!! - This Amazing duplex couldn't be more adorable! Two bedrooms and two full baths add to the spacious living areas and open kitchen. Wood laminate flooring in the living areas and Berber carpet in the bedrooms.
8412 N. Triana Dr.
8412 North Triana Drive, Citrus Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1768 sqft
8412 N. Triana Dr. Available 07/15/20 Citrus Springs 4 Bedroom - DO NOT walk property. There is a tenant in place until end of June. This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located in Citrus Springs.
1586 W Lavender Ln
1586 West Lavender Lane, Citrus Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2630 sqft
HUGE 4/2.
10332 N Burgandy Pt.
10332 North Burgundy Point, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1552 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE OVER AN ACRE LAKE ROUSSEAU AREA - 1552 Square feet, 2 bedroom 2 bath home in the Desirable Lake Rousseau Country Estates Area-Zoned for Citrus County Schools...
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Pine Ridge rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,640.
Some of the colleges located in the Pine Ridge area include College of Central Florida, Lake-Sumter State College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and Erwin Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pine Ridge from include Tampa, Gainesville, Ocala, Clermont, and Wesley Chapel.
