Apartment List
/
FL
/
gainesville
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:33 PM

106 Apartments for rent in Gainesville, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gainesville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
$
74 Units Available
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1328 sqft
Legacy at Fort Clarke apartments in Gainesville, Florida, is the perfect location for vintage Florida living.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
18 Units Available
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1610 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, playground and sports courts. Located near I-75, Oaks Mall and Tower Square Publix Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice. At Wildflower, residents are situated perfectly in Gainesville.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
13 Units Available
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1639 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxurious apartments with granite countertops, high-end cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located close to I-75, the Gainesville Regional Airport and City College of Gainesville.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
33 Units Available
Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,186
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,482
1413 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near University of Florida, located on RTS bus line. Units feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets, garage, individual alarm system, and more. Many community amenities including pool, theater room, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
131 Units Available
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1381 sqft
Nestled near the beating heart of downtown Gainesville, Integra Twenty Four offers approachable luxury and un-compromised convenience.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:16pm
10 Units Available
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Designed with your comfort and style in mind, Ridgemar Commons offers spacious apartment homes combined seamlessly with stellar customer service and exceptional amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Park Avenue Apartments
3800 NW 79th Ter, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1304 sqft
Units feature washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite counters and bathtub. Community includes gym, pool and 24-hour maintenance. Located close to schools, parks, restaurants and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
$
45 Units Available
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,424
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1367 sqft
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a dog park, clubhouse and swimming pool. Minutes away from uptown Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1555 sqft
A resort-style community that's pet-friendly. On-site pool, tennis courts, playground, and grilling area. Apartments offer larger kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Close to area amenities. Car wash area. Recycling.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 15 at 03:20pm
$
3 Units Available
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$599
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$520
1445 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$480
1695 sqft
Meet Campus Lodge - Student Living where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Campus Lodge Gainesville offers off-campus housing in a prime location near The University of Florida and downtown Gainesville.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated August 16 at 11:21pm
Contact for Availability
Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$760
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$811
820 sqft
Fox Hollow in SW Gainesville Discover why our residents say Fox Hollow is a hidden gem. Residents of Fox Hollow in southwest Gainesville can walk, or bike to the Haile Village Farmers market or the Oaks Mall.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mill Pond
255 NW 48th Blvd
255 Northwest 48th Boulevard, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1102 sqft
In Mill Pond 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage condo - Available now in Mill Pond. Corner property, 2 bedroom , 2 full bathrooms, 1 car garage, City water and yard maintenance included in rent. Tile floors throughout and new tile in kitchen floor.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Black Acres
15 NW 29th Street
15 Northwest 29th Street, Gainesville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1678 sqft
Great location for this 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath House in Black Acres! Bike to UF! - Conveniently located to UF! 1,678 sg ft, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home built in 1967. Tile and hardwood throughout entire home.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1017 SW 6th Avenue
1017 Southwest 6th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1017 SW 6th Avenue Available 07/30/20 2 bedroom, 1 bath LEASING NOW FOR FALL @ WOODBURY ROW - Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit directly across the street from Norman Hall! Amazing price for such an amazing location! Shared washer/dryer on the

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Palm Terrace
5 NW 25th Street
5 Northwest 25th Street, Gainesville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1736 sqft
5 NW 25th Street Available 08/10/20 4/2 House Walking Distance to UF Law School Available for Fall 2020! - Available for Fall 2020, this 4-bedroom, 2-bath house is in a GREAT location - just a quick walk or bike ride to UF Campus & Law School,

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fifth Avenue
721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10
721 Northwest 10th Street, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1224 sqft
721 NW 10th Street, Unit 10 Available 08/06/20 Luxury 3 Bed / 3 Bath St. Augustine Style Cottage -- Walk to UF - Now renting for Fall 2020!! Incredible 3BR/3BA craftsman style house less than 10 minutes walking distance from campus.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2807 NW 54TH AVENUE
2807 Northwest 54th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1278 sqft
2807 NW 54TH AVENUE Available 08/11/20 2807 NW 54th Ave. (Northwood Oaks) - 3BR/2BA home, approx. 1278 sq. ft Home features separate living room with large windows to offer natural light.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Palm Terrace
411 NW 25th Street
411 Northwest 25th Street, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1340 sqft
411 NW 25th Street Available 08/14/20 411 NW 25th Street (Near UF) - Follow this link to view a 3D Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AoEWUKcmavF Walk to UF from this 3B/2B +BONUS Room with approx 1340 sq ft.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1073 SW 11th Ave
1073 Southwest 11th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2262 sqft
Near Shands Hospital and University Florida 2,262 SF - Four bedroom, 3 bathroom-NO PETS - Four bedroom, 3 bathroom. Near Shands Hospital and University Florida 2,262 SF NO PETS Schedule to see or apply online at MISNERRE.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
University Park
210 NW 15th St
210 Northwest 15th Street, Gainesville, FL
7 Bedrooms
$3,850
2190 sqft
Check out this new listing 3 blocks from University Avenue in Midtown.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1724 NW 38th St
1724 Northwest 38th Street, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1642 sqft
Check out this new listing in the Sunnybrook Estates neighborhood.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
403 NW 39th Rd Unit 403C
403 Northwest 39th Road, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
874 sqft
Adorable 2 bed 2 bathroom condo in the Concordia community. This property boasts new laminate wood flooring throughout the living room, kitchen and bedroom areas. Living and dining room combination with sliding glass door that leads to the patio.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3960 SW 20th Avenue 1002
3960 Southwest 20th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1176 sqft
Well maintained and move in ready 2 Bed/2.5 Bath unit in Kensington North. Downstairs: living ,kitchen and 1/2 bath,Upstairs: two bedrooms and two bathroom . Laminate floor throughout all aera ,no carpet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Gainesville, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gainesville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGainesville 3 BedroomsGainesville Apartments with Balcony
Gainesville Apartments with GarageGainesville Apartments with GymGainesville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGainesville Apartments with ParkingGainesville Apartments with Pool
Gainesville Apartments with Washer-DryerGainesville Dog Friendly ApartmentsGainesville Furnished ApartmentsGainesville Luxury PlacesGainesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLWildwood, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe College
College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville University