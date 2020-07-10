Amenities
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice.
At Wildflower, residents are situated perfectly in Gainesville. In fact, our apartment homes are placed right by the UF Health hospitals and the VA Hospital. Enjoy an evening stroll along the Rails to Trails path leading you to the newly renovated Depot Park, making it the perfect walking path for you and your furry friend!
At Wildflower choose from one of our luxury one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartment homes in Gainesville. Come home to exceptional amenities like granite countertops, a spacious kitchen island, air conditioning, and a private patio or balcony. Outside of your apartment, you’ll find that you are just steps away from everything you could ever desire. Relax on the sundeck near our sparkling pool. Sweat it out after a long day in our 24/7 Fitness Center. Work after hours in the 24/7 Study Room. Hang out with friends