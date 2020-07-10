All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Wildflower

1210 SW 11th Ave · (352) 484-0779
Location

1210 SW 11th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit D206 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit B211 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit D305 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wildflower.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
alarm system
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice.

At Wildflower, residents are situated perfectly in Gainesville. In fact, our apartment homes are placed right by the UF Health hospitals and the VA Hospital. Enjoy an evening stroll along the Rails to Trails path leading you to the newly renovated Depot Park, making it the perfect walking path for you and your furry friend!

At Wildflower choose from one of our luxury one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartment homes in Gainesville. Come home to exceptional amenities like granite countertops, a spacious kitchen island, air conditioning, and a private patio or balcony. Outside of your apartment, you’ll find that you are just steps away from everything you could ever desire. Relax on the sundeck near our sparkling pool. Sweat it out after a long day in our 24/7 Fitness Center. Work after hours in the 24/7 Study Room. Hang out with friends

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: Weight dependant: $150-$250
fee: Weight dependant: $150-$250
limit: 2
restrictions: 60 lbs, aggressive breed
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Reserved parking: $50/month, parking garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wildflower have any available units?
Wildflower has 4 units available starting at $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does Wildflower have?
Some of Wildflower's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wildflower currently offering any rent specials?
Wildflower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wildflower pet-friendly?
Yes, Wildflower is pet friendly.
Does Wildflower offer parking?
Yes, Wildflower offers parking.
Does Wildflower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Wildflower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Wildflower have a pool?
Yes, Wildflower has a pool.
Does Wildflower have accessible units?
Yes, Wildflower has accessible units.
Does Wildflower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wildflower has units with dishwashers.
