Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible alarm system basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice.



At Wildflower, residents are situated perfectly in Gainesville. In fact, our apartment homes are placed right by the UF Health hospitals and the VA Hospital. Enjoy an evening stroll along the Rails to Trails path leading you to the newly renovated Depot Park, making it the perfect walking path for you and your furry friend!



At Wildflower choose from one of our luxury one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartment homes in Gainesville. Come home to exceptional amenities like granite countertops, a spacious kitchen island, air conditioning, and a private patio or balcony. Outside of your apartment, you’ll find that you are just steps away from everything you could ever desire. Relax on the sundeck near our sparkling pool. Sweat it out after a long day in our 24/7 Fitness Center. Work after hours in the 24/7 Study Room. Hang out with friends