Ridgemar Commons

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500-1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $175 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $35/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.
Storage Details: 7'x7': $25/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.