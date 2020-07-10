All apartments in Gainesville
Ridgemar Commons
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

Ridgemar Commons

3611 SW 34th St · (352) 306-3430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3611 SW 34th St, Gainesville, FL 32608

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 191 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,164

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 151 · Avail. now

$1,164

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ridgemar Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
car wash area
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
media room
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Designed with your comfort and style in mind, Ridgemar Commons offers spacious apartment homes combined seamlessly with stellar customer service and exceptional amenities. Our community is also nearby to the University of Florida and other area colleges, making Ridgemar Commons a great choice off off-campus housing. Contact the most talented management staff in town to schedule a tour today! We look forward to hearing from you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500-1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $175 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $35/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.
Storage Details: 7'x7': $25/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ridgemar Commons have any available units?
Ridgemar Commons has 9 units available starting at $1,119 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does Ridgemar Commons have?
Some of Ridgemar Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ridgemar Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Ridgemar Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ridgemar Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Ridgemar Commons is pet friendly.
Does Ridgemar Commons offer parking?
Yes, Ridgemar Commons offers parking.
Does Ridgemar Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ridgemar Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ridgemar Commons have a pool?
Yes, Ridgemar Commons has a pool.
Does Ridgemar Commons have accessible units?
Yes, Ridgemar Commons has accessible units.
Does Ridgemar Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ridgemar Commons has units with dishwashers.
