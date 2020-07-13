85 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Gainesville, FL

Apartment List
Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
$
74 Units Available
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1328 sqft
Legacy at Fort Clarke apartments in Gainesville, Florida, is the perfect location for vintage Florida living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
18 Units Available
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1610 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, playground and sports courts. Located near I-75, Oaks Mall and Tower Square Publix Shopping Center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice. At Wildflower, residents are situated perfectly in Gainesville.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
13 Units Available
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1639 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxurious apartments with granite countertops, high-end cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located close to I-75, the Gainesville Regional Airport and City College of Gainesville.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
33 Units Available
Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,186
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,482
1413 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near University of Florida, located on RTS bus line. Units feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets, garage, individual alarm system, and more. Many community amenities including pool, theater room, and fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
131 Units Available
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1381 sqft
Nestled near the beating heart of downtown Gainesville, Integra Twenty Four offers approachable luxury and un-compromised convenience.
Last updated July 11 at 02:16pm
10 Units Available
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Designed with your comfort and style in mind, Ridgemar Commons offers spacious apartment homes combined seamlessly with stellar customer service and exceptional amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
25 Units Available
Park Avenue Apartments
3800 NW 79th Ter, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1304 sqft
Units feature washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite counters and bathtub. Community includes gym, pool and 24-hour maintenance. Located close to schools, parks, restaurants and shopping centers.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
$
45 Units Available
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,424
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1367 sqft
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a dog park, clubhouse and swimming pool. Minutes away from uptown Charlotte.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1555 sqft
A resort-style community that's pet-friendly. On-site pool, tennis courts, playground, and grilling area. Apartments offer larger kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Close to area amenities. Car wash area. Recycling.
Last updated May 15 at 03:20pm
$
3 Units Available
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$599
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$520
1445 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$480
1695 sqft
Meet Campus Lodge - Student Living where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Campus Lodge Gainesville offers off-campus housing in a prime location near The University of Florida and downtown Gainesville.
Last updated August 16 at 11:21pm
Contact for Availability
Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$760
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$811
820 sqft
Fox Hollow in SW Gainesville Discover why our residents say Fox Hollow is a hidden gem. Residents of Fox Hollow in southwest Gainesville can walk, or bike to the Haile Village Farmers market or the Oaks Mall.

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
University Park
2159 Northwest 9th Avenue
2159 Northwest 9th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1493 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED / ALL INCLUSIVE / SHORT-TERM RENTAL / VACATION RENTAL - [Video Tour: https://www.youtube.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mill Pond
255 NW 48th Blvd
255 Northwest 48th Boulevard, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1102 sqft
In Mill Pond 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage condo - Available now in Mill Pond. Corner property, 2 bedroom , 2 full bathrooms, 1 car garage, City water and yard maintenance included in rent. Tile floors throughout and new tile in kitchen floor.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
132 NE 37th Place
132 NE 37th Pl, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,483
1655 sqft
Be the First to Live in this Desirable Solar Energy 3BR Home! Apply NOW! - Raise your standard of living at LiveBrite Gainesville - a Solar Rental Community! Conveniently located in Gainesville, FL, we offer this stunning 3 bedroom home.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3711 NE 1st Drive
3711 NE 1st Way, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1550 sqft
Inquire Today & Find Out How You Can Join Our Solar Rental Community! - Raise your standard of apartment living at DREAM Gainesville - a Solar Rental Community! Our superior location is just minutes from historic downtown dining and nightlife.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Black Acres
15 NW 29th Street
15 Northwest 29th Street, Gainesville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1678 sqft
Great location for this 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath House in Black Acres! Bike to UF! - Conveniently located to UF! 1,678 sg ft, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home built in 1967. Tile and hardwood throughout entire home.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3689 NE 1ST DR
3689 NE 1st Dr, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,483
1655 sqft
Be the First to Live in this Desirable 3BR Home! Apply NOW! - Raise your standard of apartment living at DREAM Gainesville - a Solar Rental Community! Our superior location is just minutes from historic downtown dining and nightlife.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
911 SW 57th Terrace
911 Southwest 57th Terace, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1370 sqft
Available 7/6/2020 Wonderful 3/3 condo in Rockwood Villas - Available 7/6/2020 Video Tour: https://youtu.be/G5I3nxFR4ec Across from the pool and close to the bus stop, this unit is perfectly located. Each Bedroom has its own bath and huge closet.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2635 SW 35th Place, #106
2635 Southwest 35th Place, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1208 sqft
2635 SW 35th Place, #106 Available 07/24/20 Quaint 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath in Casablanca East! - Quaint condo in Casablanca East has ceramic tile and carpet throughout, plus crown molding, upgraded light fixtures and a screened porch.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
403 NW 39th Rd Unit 403C
403 Northwest 39th Road, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
874 sqft
Adorable 2 bed 2 bathroom condo in the Concordia community. This property boasts new laminate wood flooring throughout the living room, kitchen and bedroom areas. Living and dining room combination with sliding glass door that leads to the patio.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3721 SW 17th Place B
3721 Southwest 17th Place, Gainesville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 6/15/20 This recently renovated 2/1 Flat located near Varsity House on SW 20th Ave & Hull Road (or SW 38th Terr), is pet friendly. This is a Duplex unit. Half of the back yard is dedicated to this unit.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3741 NE 1ST DR
3741 NE 1st Dr, Gainesville, FL
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,865
1910 sqft
3741 NE 1ST DR Available 07/24/20 DREAM Gainesville is a first! - Our homes are designed and built with you in mind.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3743 NE 1st Way
3743 NE 1st Way, Gainesville, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1380 sqft
3743 NE 1st Way Available 08/12/20 DREAM Gainesville is certainly a must-see community. - Our homes are designed and built with you in mind.

July 2020 Gainesville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Gainesville Rent Report. Gainesville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gainesville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Gainesville rents increased over the past month

Gainesville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gainesville stand at $804 for a one-bedroom apartment and $985 for a two-bedroom. Gainesville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gainesville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Gainesville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Gainesville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Gainesville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Gainesville's median two-bedroom rent of $985 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Gainesville's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gainesville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Gainesville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

