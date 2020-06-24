Rent Calculator
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
1331 Palmetto Dunes St
Last updated November 13 2019 at 8:35 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1331 Palmetto Dunes St
1331 Palmetto Dunes Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1331 Palmetto Dunes Street, Four Corners, FL 33896
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, large open floor plan, with multiple rooms to enjoy. located in the gated community of Championsgate Country Club.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1331 Palmetto Dunes St have any available units?
1331 Palmetto Dunes St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Four Corners, FL
.
What amenities does 1331 Palmetto Dunes St have?
Some of 1331 Palmetto Dunes St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1331 Palmetto Dunes St currently offering any rent specials?
1331 Palmetto Dunes St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 Palmetto Dunes St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1331 Palmetto Dunes St is pet friendly.
Does 1331 Palmetto Dunes St offer parking?
Yes, 1331 Palmetto Dunes St offers parking.
Does 1331 Palmetto Dunes St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1331 Palmetto Dunes St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 Palmetto Dunes St have a pool?
Yes, 1331 Palmetto Dunes St has a pool.
Does 1331 Palmetto Dunes St have accessible units?
No, 1331 Palmetto Dunes St does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 Palmetto Dunes St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1331 Palmetto Dunes St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1331 Palmetto Dunes St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1331 Palmetto Dunes St has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
