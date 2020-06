Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

AMAZING FULLY FURNISHED AND WELL KEPT 2 LARGE BEDROOMS AND 1 BATHROOM APARTMENT, WITH SPACIOUS KITCHEN, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, SCREENED PATIO. CENTRAL A/C, LAUNDRY ROOM, IMPACT WINDOWS. GORGEOUS TERRAZZO FLOORING. THIS UNIT IS LOCATED IN THE HEART OF CORL RIDGE. CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR HIGHS, MINUTES TO THE LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, RESTAURANT, BARS, LOCAL SHOPS AND NIGHTLIFE. THIS UNIT CAN BE RENTED FOR SIX MONTH TO ONE YEAR.