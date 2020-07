Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! Fantastic furnished single story home in gated Harbor Inlet just blocks to the beach. Very private with courtyard entrance. Entire property is walled and gated. Large backyard patio w/covered outdoor bar area. House can be used as 3 bedrooms or 2 bedrooms with den. Three full baths. Cook's kitchen with top of the line appliances and gas range. Conveniently located close to downtown Ft Lauderdale & Las Olas Blvd, airport, Broward Health Hospital, 17th Street shops and beaches. Pets considered with deposit. Rent includes water and yard maintenance.