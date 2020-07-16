All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

208 SE 8th St

208 Southeast 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

208 Southeast 8th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Downtown Fort Lauderdale

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Studio - 1 Month Free! - Urban Retreat! - Property Id: 301919

Studio - 1 Month Free! - Urban Retreat!

Chic urban hideaway just steps from the convenience of downtown FTL!
Rent: $1,700
Square Feet: 529
Deposit: $350
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 space included
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Qtr

TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!

- No Realtor Inquiries -

Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301919
Property Id 301919

(RLNE5860998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 SE 8th St have any available units?
208 SE 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 208 SE 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
208 SE 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 SE 8th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 SE 8th St is pet friendly.
Does 208 SE 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 208 SE 8th St offers parking.
Does 208 SE 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 SE 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 SE 8th St have a pool?
No, 208 SE 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 208 SE 8th St have accessible units?
No, 208 SE 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 208 SE 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 SE 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 SE 8th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 SE 8th St does not have units with air conditioning.
