1411 SW 27th Ct
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:41 PM

1411 SW 27th Ct

1411 Southwest 27th Court · (305) 778-8499
Location

1411 Southwest 27th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Edgewood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Fully furnished rental in Fort Lauderdale, 3 mi from downtown. Enjoy this air-conditioned home & rear garden. There is free private parking, a 24-hour “front desk”. FREE Wi-fi; Electricity, Water. This is a 2 bed 1 bath home. Contemporary, large living spaces and amenities. Free Internet, Free TV, Free Electric, Free Water. It has a flat-screen TV with satellite, a dining area, fully equipped kitchen, and a patio with garden views. For added convenience, the property can provide towels and bed linen for an extra charge. Enjoy the garden with a barbecue, also included. 3 miles from downtown: Broward Center for the Performing Arts; Fort Lauderdale Convention Center, Las Olas Blvd. Less than 2 miles from the air and seaports. We speak your language! SPANISH ENGLISH HEBREW RUSSIAN

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 SW 27th Ct have any available units?
1411 SW 27th Ct has a unit available for $2,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 SW 27th Ct have?
Some of 1411 SW 27th Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 SW 27th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1411 SW 27th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 SW 27th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1411 SW 27th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1411 SW 27th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1411 SW 27th Ct does offer parking.
Does 1411 SW 27th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 SW 27th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 SW 27th Ct have a pool?
No, 1411 SW 27th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1411 SW 27th Ct have accessible units?
No, 1411 SW 27th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 SW 27th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 SW 27th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
