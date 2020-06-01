All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
1351 SW 32nd St
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:16 PM

1351 SW 32nd St

1351 Southwest 32nd Street · (954) 880-2550
Location

1351 Southwest 32nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Edgewood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remarkable 3/2, split floor plan modern ranch-style house on large private lot. Polished terrazzo floors, impact windows, and new kitchen. Large patio overlooking over sized backyard with various types of citrus trees. Neutral interior color scheme goes with any style of decor. Comfortable master bedroom with in-suite bath on opposite side of house from 2 secondary bedrooms. Extremely convenient location; minutes to downtown, Ft. Lauderdale International Airport and the beach. Easy access to I-95, 595 and the Turnpike. New Refrigerator and dishwasher, A/C less than 1 years old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 SW 32nd St have any available units?
1351 SW 32nd St has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1351 SW 32nd St have?
Some of 1351 SW 32nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 SW 32nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1351 SW 32nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 SW 32nd St pet-friendly?
No, 1351 SW 32nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1351 SW 32nd St offer parking?
Yes, 1351 SW 32nd St does offer parking.
Does 1351 SW 32nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1351 SW 32nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 SW 32nd St have a pool?
No, 1351 SW 32nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1351 SW 32nd St have accessible units?
No, 1351 SW 32nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 SW 32nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1351 SW 32nd St has units with dishwashers.
