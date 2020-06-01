1351 SW 32nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remarkable 3/2, split floor plan modern ranch-style house on large private lot. Polished terrazzo floors, impact windows, and new kitchen. Large patio overlooking over sized backyard with various types of citrus trees. Neutral interior color scheme goes with any style of decor. Comfortable master bedroom with in-suite bath on opposite side of house from 2 secondary bedrooms. Extremely convenient location; minutes to downtown, Ft. Lauderdale International Airport and the beach. Easy access to I-95, 595 and the Turnpike. New Refrigerator and dishwasher, A/C less than 1 years old.