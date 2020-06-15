9147 NW 33rd St

Amenities

Brand New Luxury Contemporary Corner Townhouse in Contempo Doral's community, 4 bed 3 and 1/2 bath, amazing views, kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, cooking island + balcony, impact windows, ceramic floors in social areas and bedrooms, 3 stories + 847 SQFT rooftop terrace W/kitchen BBQ grill ideal for entertaining. 1st floor with 1 bed and full bath and walking closet. Closets custom design. 3rd flr features wood floor in master bedroom designer bath, walking closet + 2 balconies, 2 cars garage. Centrally located minutes from Miami Airport, the finest restaurants, shops, and schools A+, Dolphin Mall and major expressways. Best location away of the Doral area. Landlord motivated.