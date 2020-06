Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 2 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms townhouse in a great community in Doral "DIMENSIONS AT DORAL". "Only Full Furnished", patio with tile floor (no neighbors in the back), garage for one car and driveway for 2 more cars, laminate-wood floors in 1st and secod floors. Laundry in site garage. Right next to the dog park and children park. You can go Walking. Security Main Gate. Code Access for main door. READY TO MOVE !!