Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

4834 NW 114th Ct

4834 Northwest 114th Court · (786) 303-7359
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4834 Northwest 114th Court, Doral, FL 33178

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Rarely available! Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhouse kept impeccably in a highly desirable location in Doral. The garage was converted to be used as a 3rd bedroom. Featuring wood floors throughout with bright open spaces and a private backyard terrace with no back yard neighbors, perfect for gatherings and summer bar-b-ques'. Spacious kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, lots of counter space, a countertop open to the living area, and space for a breakfast nook. There is plenty of storage throughout the home, the air-conditioner is new, it comes with two parking spots plus the guest parking is just steps away. Conveniently located very close to Fl. Turnpike, Dolphin mall, top-rated school district, great restaurants, lots of shops, and MIA. Away from Doral traffic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

