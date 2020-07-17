4834 NW 114th Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Rarely available! Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhouse kept impeccably in a highly desirable location in Doral. The garage was converted to be used as a 3rd bedroom. Featuring wood floors throughout with bright open spaces and a private backyard terrace with no back yard neighbors, perfect for gatherings and summer bar-b-ques'. Spacious kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, lots of counter space, a countertop open to the living area, and space for a breakfast nook. There is plenty of storage throughout the home, the air-conditioner is new, it comes with two parking spots plus the guest parking is just steps away. Conveniently located very close to Fl. Turnpike, Dolphin mall, top-rated school district, great restaurants, lots of shops, and MIA. Away from Doral traffic.