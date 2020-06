Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities internet access new construction

Cozy Fully Furnished Studio Apartment in the hearth of Midtown Doral. It has never been used, be the first one to enjoy a brand new studio apartment that comes with everything you need to feel comfortable and at home. It comes with washer and dryer, power light, internet, water included. It wont last! enjoy this unique opportunity.