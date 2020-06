Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Location Location! Second Floor In the heart of Delray Beach less than a mile to the ocean and one mile to Atlantic Ave. Boutique building offers a spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bath corner unit. Light & Bright. Newly painted. New Chef size eat in kitchen with new cabinets. Tile Floors. Master with ensuite bathroom. Lots of storage and complimentary laundry room. A+ landlord. Several units available. Come select yours today. Pet Friendly. New appliances to be installed prior to move in.