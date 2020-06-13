189 Apartments for rent in Stuart, FL

Apartment List
1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Astorwood
1228 SE Asterwood Place, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
864 sqft
Astorwood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1900 S Kanner Highway
1900 South Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1032 sqft
Come and preview this fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo convenient to downtown Stuart. Clean and Vacant with fresh paint and tiled throughout.

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
413 NW Canna Way
413 Northwest Canna Way, Stuart, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,675
3150 sqft
Large Executive Home 5/3/2 Corner lot East of US1 in prestigious THE PINES. Over 3100sqft. of LUXURY. Open Kitchen with Island. Large UPSCALE master bath. Formal Dining room & Breakfast area. Bright front room for office.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
2950 SE Ocean Blvd
2950 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1044 sqft
Ready to rent. 2nd floor beautiful corner condo. 2 bedrooms/2 baths nicely furnished. Close to restaurants, shopping and the beaches of Hutchinson Island. Heated community pool. Basic cable, water and pest control included.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
2600 SE Ocean Blvd
2600 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Active 55+ Adult community! No Pets Allowed! Available for 1 year rental fully furnished starting June 9, 2020. 1Bed 1.5Bath 2nd floor furnished condo in Vista Pines.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
2929 SE Ocean Blvd
2929 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
992 sqft
Fully furnished 2/2 second floor condo available for season. Ninety day minimum. Fabulous location within walking distance to restaurants, shops, etc. and less than a mile to ocean.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
2440 SE Ocean Blvd
2440 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
969 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom nicely furnished second floor condominium overlooking the community heated pool in this quiet community.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
1950 SW Palm City Road
1950 Southwest Palm City Road, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
938 sqft
Great Second Floor, 2 BR Waterfront Condo in a Beautiful Riverfront Boating Community of Circle Bay Yacht Club with Dockage for your Boat and Ocean Access.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
443 SE Fini Drive
443 Southeast Fini Drive, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1235 sqft
Super cute and clean two, but possible three bedroom half duplex. No carpet, super clean home with fenced yard and large backyard shed/ workshop. The back den could be a third bedroom with its own bathroom.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2758 SE Birmingham Drive
2758 SE Birmingham Drive, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1280 sqft
YOU'LL LOVE THIS 2/2.5 WITH 1 CAR GARAGE NICE TOWNHOUSE WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WHITE CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEWER CARPET, FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER. PROPERTY BACKS UP TO THE PRESERVES. WATER AND CABLE ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
815 NW Flagler Avenue
815 Northwest Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1215 sqft
This well appointed condo comes completely furnished and set up with most everything you'll need to move right in. Living room opens to wrap balcony to Master suite with luxury bath, walk in closet and king size bed.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
801 SE Central Parkway
801 Southeast Central Parkway, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
963 sqft
This light, bright, spacious & well-maintained second floor 2/2 end unit at desirable, centrally located Towne Park North is now available! This lovely condo features updated bathrooms, new paint, laminate floors throughout and loads of natural

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
333 SE Martin Avenue
333 Southeast Martin Avenue, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
418 sqft
Lovely one bedroom on bathroom condo on second floor. Freshly painted with tile and laminate flooring. Move in ready. Laundry facilities are located within building. Great location offering walking distance to shopping and dining.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
200 SE Four Winds Drive
200 Southeast Four Winds Drive, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1310 sqft
Quiet location in snug Harbor two bedroom two bathroom upstairs unit with a spacious floor plan. Large bedrooms and large kitchen. Washer dryer in unit, screened lanai, community pool and covered parking.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
2600 S Kanner Highway
2600 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
820 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL: COMPLETELY RENOVATED, ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!! Available now-Dec 2020. 1st floor unit: 2 bed/1.5 baths with too many upgrades to note. New tile flooring and fresh paint.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
706 SE 5th Street
706 SE 5th St, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1043 sqft
Unfurnished Rental (for 1 or 2 people) * 2 bed / 1 bath * 3 Blocks from Martin Memorial Hospital * Very Clean * Tastefully Done with Sophisticated Feel * Key Less Entry * Quiet Neighborhood * Walk or Ride Bike to Downtown Stuart * Beautiful Place to

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
720 SE Alamanda Way
720 Southeast Alamanda Way, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1535 sqft
Fantastic home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a pool on a quiet cul-de-sac. Great location in Stuart close to the beaches and Downtown Stuart. Excellent schools within a short bicycle ride.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
1252 SE Madison Avenue
1252 Southeast Madison Avenue, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1676 sqft
Upgraded Pool home 10 minutes to the “open” beaches and minutes to downtown Stuart. Quiet and family friendly neighborhood close to restaurants and shopping. 3BR/2BA nicely furnished home with screened in pool and deck.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
415 NW North River Drive
415 Northwest North River Drive, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1620 sqft
A MILLION DOLLAR VIEW! This beautiful condo is located on the desirable wide Saint Lucie River. With only 10 units you can enjoy quiet and private living. Enjoy the sunset by the heated pool.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
2150 SE Edler - 1
2150 Southeast Edler Drive, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
3/2 CONDO in Kingman Acres HOA Tenant Application fee Washer/dryer included 1 assigned parking spot No pets allowed Kingman Acres

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
49 SE Sedona Circle
49 SE Sedona Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unusual FIRST floor 3/2 condo with 1 car garage in gated community of Vilabella, located centrally in Stuart on Central Parkway between US 1 & Kanner Hwy. Newer carpet, impact windows & sliders & brand new shower in master bedroom.

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
675 NW Flagler Avenue
675 Northwest Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1266 sqft
Best view available at the Harborage. Full Panoramic river view from all rooms. This exceptional condo offers complete privacy from the covered balcony as you watch the sunrise, boats going by, and downtown Stuart.

Median Rent in Stuart

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Stuart is $1,051, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,308.
Studio
$1,013
1 Bed
$1,051
2 Beds
$1,308
3+ Beds
$1,827
City GuideStuart
Nicknamed the Sailfish Capital of the World, Stuart, Fla., located on the Treasure Coast, is also rich in shipwreck lore and many a fortune hunter has dreamed of bringing up more gold and silver from the ships sunken in nearby waters.  Good enough reason to move to Stuart?  Perhaps not, but luckily it has more going for it than gold.

Stuart sits at the confluence of the Atlantic, the Intracoastal Waterway and the Okeechobee, which cuts a watery swath through the sate from the ocean to the Gulf of Mexico. Its reason for being is boating and marinas and fishing; you can't escape it. Located near the Port St. Lucie Inlet, you would think the town sprung fully formed from the deep.  Indeed, 2.2 square miles of its total 8.5 mile area is water; that leaves plenty of sand bars to play on, and a number of neighborhoods built to house the 16,000 people who call this place home.  During the 100 years of this little city’s existence, it has sustained damage from a number of hurricanes and a couple of tropical cyclones – if you know the difference, you may know far too much about storms!  Residents proudly state that their town has never had a direct hit; that’s a good thing, it seems.

Pick Your Lifestyle

Finding a land base here is not difficult.  Neighborhoods vary; some are within close proximity to Stuart’s historic downtown or to one of the waterways.  Beachside home rentals are, as you would expect, pricey.  Housing costs have increased dramatically since 2000 and this city, with its now-stable boating-oriented/fishing charter economy, has benefited.

Some apartments for rent in the city are in resort-style communities with multiple pools, recreation and fitness facilities and park-like, security-controlled grounds.  Guess you could call it full-time “Stay-cay!”  Anyway, living someplace like that will set you back about $7-800 monthly for a 1-bedroom apartment.  Expect to pay at least $1,200 plus utilities for a 3-bedroom.

Fishing Trumps Traffic?

The thing about Florida is that it can change dramatically within just a few miles.  It can also rain just across the street from where you’re standing!  And it does – often!

There’s a kind of “good news-bad news” aspect to life in Stuart – it’s cooler and less crowded than Miami; that’s good news. The snowbirds like Stuart in the winter – is that bad news?  Most businesses and restaurants are locally-owned and operated, small and friendly. That’s good news except when they close because the fish are running!   For the most part, Stuart is a totally relaxed and unpretentious place, but traffic can be awful, both in town and on the highway.  If you fly in, the closest airport is Palm Beach, closer and better than Orlando or Ft. Lauderdale but still a 45-minute drive, minimum.

But, for most of the year, weather is great; there’s good food and entertainment. Nearby beaches are awesome and, as we said, water sports and fishing rule!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Stuart?
In Stuart, the median rent is $1,013 for a studio, $1,051 for a 1-bedroom, $1,308 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,827 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Stuart, check out our monthly Stuart Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Stuart?
Some of the colleges located in the Stuart area include Everglades University, Florida Atlantic University, and Palm Beach Atlantic University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Stuart?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Stuart from include Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, and Palm Bay.

