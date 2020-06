Amenities

Location. . .Location. . .Location! 2 miles south of Atlantic Avenue and Downtown Delray in a secure, gated neighborhood located on the Intracoastal, this 2b/2b condo comes fully furnished and is available for annual rental. With tennis courts, community pool, and boat dockage as available, this community is situated in a quiet waterfront neighborhood between the C15 canal and a yacht basin off the Intracoastal waterway. Minutes from the Beach, restaurants, and shopping!