223 S Swinton Avenue
223 S Swinton Avenue

223 South Swinton Avenue · (561) 633-1020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

223 South Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Guest House · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 376 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
alarm system
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
bbq/grill
internet access
AMAZING LOCATION! Two blocks to Atlantic Ave! This Private guest house is an awesome space to experience the Delray Beach lifestyle. Tranquil & peaceful in a tropical oasis with a lushly landscaped back yard for sunbathing and relaxing. There is a fish pond, a waterfall, a tiki bar, outdoor dining table & grilling station. The cottage is cozy and furnished with all utilities included in the rent. (cable, wireless internet,electric).There is a separate driveway & entrance. Recently installed was a new alarm system & its own private secure wifi. Enjoy a complementary beach pass with your own chair in the sand & a view of the ocean. 2 Bikes come with the unit. Walk or Bike, this is the life!! This Charming cottage is so adorable! Hurry before its gone! Bookings for season and off-season avail

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 S Swinton Avenue have any available units?
223 S Swinton Avenue has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 S Swinton Avenue have?
Some of 223 S Swinton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and alarm system. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 S Swinton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
223 S Swinton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 S Swinton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 223 S Swinton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 223 S Swinton Avenue offer parking?
No, 223 S Swinton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 223 S Swinton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 S Swinton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 S Swinton Avenue have a pool?
No, 223 S Swinton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 223 S Swinton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 223 S Swinton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 223 S Swinton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 S Swinton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
