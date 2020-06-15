223 S Swinton Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included alarm system bbq/grill microwave internet access

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system bbq/grill internet access

AMAZING LOCATION! Two blocks to Atlantic Ave! This Private guest house is an awesome space to experience the Delray Beach lifestyle. Tranquil & peaceful in a tropical oasis with a lushly landscaped back yard for sunbathing and relaxing. There is a fish pond, a waterfall, a tiki bar, outdoor dining table & grilling station. The cottage is cozy and furnished with all utilities included in the rent. (cable, wireless internet,electric).There is a separate driveway & entrance. Recently installed was a new alarm system & its own private secure wifi. Enjoy a complementary beach pass with your own chair in the sand & a view of the ocean. 2 Bikes come with the unit. Walk or Bike, this is the life!! This Charming cottage is so adorable! Hurry before its gone! Bookings for season and off-season avail