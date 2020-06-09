1700 S Ocean Blvd

Amenities

*Also avail for seasonal at $5,250/m*Waterfront condo just steps away from Atlantic Dunes Park which features beautiful beaches & walkways. Even better, historic downtown Atlantic Ave is only 1.5 miles away! This renovated condo is ready to spoil you w/a top of the line kitchen that you will be the 1st to enjoy. It includes your refrigerator w/a Keurig coffee maker built in, brand new dark countertops that contrasts the bright white tall cabinets, a new stove, microwave, & dishwasher that are all accentuated w/gray back splash. Dock space may be available as renting an empty space from an owner is a possibility. The outdoor area has been remodeled w/a tiki style kitchen. The pool has also been renovated. Free laundry/elevator are both located directly outside the 2nd entrance of the condo.