All apartments in Delray Beach
Find more places like 1700 S Ocean Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delray Beach, FL
/
1700 S Ocean Blvd
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:12 AM

1700 S Ocean Blvd

1700 South Ocean Boulevard ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Delray Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1700 South Ocean Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL 33483
Del Harbour

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
elevator
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
*Also avail for seasonal at $5,250/m*Waterfront condo just steps away from Atlantic Dunes Park which features beautiful beaches & walkways. Even better, historic downtown Atlantic Ave is only 1.5 miles away! This renovated condo is ready to spoil you w/a top of the line kitchen that you will be the 1st to enjoy. It includes your refrigerator w/a Keurig coffee maker built in, brand new dark countertops that contrasts the bright white tall cabinets, a new stove, microwave, & dishwasher that are all accentuated w/gray back splash. Dock space may be available as renting an empty space from an owner is a possibility. The outdoor area has been remodeled w/a tiki style kitchen. The pool has also been renovated. Free laundry/elevator are both located directly outside the 2nd entrance of the condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 S Ocean Blvd have any available units?
1700 S Ocean Blvd has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 S Ocean Blvd have?
Some of 1700 S Ocean Blvd's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 S Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1700 S Ocean Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 S Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1700 S Ocean Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 1700 S Ocean Blvd offer parking?
No, 1700 S Ocean Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1700 S Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 S Ocean Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 S Ocean Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1700 S Ocean Blvd has a pool.
Does 1700 S Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1700 S Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 S Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 S Ocean Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1700 S Ocean Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Siena at Tuscany
8061 Red Jasper Ln
Delray Beach, FL 33446
Caspian Delray Beach
190 SE 5th Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Delray Station
1720 Depot Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444
Villas D'Este
125 via D Este Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Oasis at Delray Beach Apartments
5600 W Atlantic Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33484
SofA Downtown Luxury Apartments
151 SE 3rd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
The Franklin
320 Franklin Club Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33483
The Enclave At Delray Beach
14768 Enclave Lakes Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33484

Similar Pages

Delray Beach 1 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 Bedrooms
Delray Beach Apartments with GymDelray Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Delray Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavers

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity