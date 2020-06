Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Perfect getaway, this 3 bed 2 bath Villa is in the heart of Delray Beach's most sought after area, be beach side in 2 mins, only steps to sand and to trendy Atlantic Ave. Beautifully remodeled and furnished, fenced back yard area with BBQ and outdoor shower. Lovely front garden is perfect with it's white picket fence. Master suit offers custom walk in close, dual sinks and French doors to patio area. Must see this incredible charmer.