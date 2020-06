Amenities

Awesome location in Delray Beach. Walk to vibrant downtown Delray Beach shops and restaurants. Walk a few hundred feet to the ocean. Beautifully appointed and furnished 2/2 Rental available for seasonal or annual.Complex has a swimming pool for your enjoyment. The unit comes with two covered parking spots under the building and a full size washer and dryer in the unit. Elevator to 1st floor unit. No Pets.