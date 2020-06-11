All apartments in Delray Beach
1000 Lowry Street

Location

1000 Lowry Street, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1534 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
cable included
garage
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
cable included
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Escape the cold and enjoy a tropical winter season in the best location in Delray! Completely renovated high floor corner unit boasts sweeping intracoastal, city and ocean views from all living areas. Once home, you can park your car and walk to everything: vibrant Atlantic Ave. with an abundance of options for dining, entertaining or shopping or take a short stroll to the wide, life guarded beach. The enclosed wrap around balcony serves as a bonus room. Watch the daily boat and manatee parade from the private on site dock or grill and chill in the lovely picnic area. New pool deck and pool surrounded by lush plantings on this two + acre complex. Internet & cable included in rent! All ages are welcome. Truly turnkey-just bring your toothbrush. Min lease period of six month per condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Lowry Street have any available units?
1000 Lowry Street has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Lowry Street have?
Some of 1000 Lowry Street's amenities include patio / balcony, cable included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Lowry Street currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Lowry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Lowry Street pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Lowry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 1000 Lowry Street offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Lowry Street does offer parking.
Does 1000 Lowry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Lowry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Lowry Street have a pool?
Yes, 1000 Lowry Street has a pool.
Does 1000 Lowry Street have accessible units?
No, 1000 Lowry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Lowry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Lowry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
