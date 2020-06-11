1000 Lowry Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Escape the cold and enjoy a tropical winter season in the best location in Delray! Completely renovated high floor corner unit boasts sweeping intracoastal, city and ocean views from all living areas. Once home, you can park your car and walk to everything: vibrant Atlantic Ave. with an abundance of options for dining, entertaining or shopping or take a short stroll to the wide, life guarded beach. The enclosed wrap around balcony serves as a bonus room. Watch the daily boat and manatee parade from the private on site dock or grill and chill in the lovely picnic area. New pool deck and pool surrounded by lush plantings on this two + acre complex. Internet & cable included in rent! All ages are welcome. Truly turnkey-just bring your toothbrush. Min lease period of six month per condo.