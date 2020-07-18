4301 Northeast 6th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nicely updated house sitting on a huge corner lot. Renovated kitchen and bathroom. Tiled throughout. Stainless steel appliances will be installed prior move in. Laundry room with washer and dryer in unit. Easy approval process!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4301 NE 6 Avenue have any available units?
4301 NE 6 Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deerfield Beach, FL.