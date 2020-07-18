All apartments in Deerfield Beach
4301 NE 6 Avenue
4301 NE 6 Avenue

4301 Northeast 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4301 Northeast 6th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nicely updated house sitting on a huge corner lot. Renovated kitchen and bathroom. Tiled throughout. Stainless steel appliances will be installed prior move in. Laundry room with washer and dryer in unit. Easy approval process!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 NE 6 Avenue have any available units?
4301 NE 6 Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deerfield Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
Is 4301 NE 6 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4301 NE 6 Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 NE 6 Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4301 NE 6 Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 4301 NE 6 Avenue offer parking?
No, 4301 NE 6 Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4301 NE 6 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4301 NE 6 Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 NE 6 Avenue have a pool?
No, 4301 NE 6 Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4301 NE 6 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4301 NE 6 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 NE 6 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4301 NE 6 Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4301 NE 6 Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4301 NE 6 Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
