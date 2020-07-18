4301 NE 6 Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Nicely updated house sitting on a huge corner lot. Renovated kitchen and bathroom. Tiled throughout. Stainless steel appliances will be installed prior move in. Laundry room with washer and dryer in unit. Easy approval process!!