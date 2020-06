9451 evergreen place 108

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

TOWNHOUSE 3/2.5 BATH IN DAVIE'S PINE ISLAND RIDGE - Property Id: 278149



LOOK NO FURTHER! 2-STORY DAVIE TOWNHOUSE 3 BED, 2.5 BATH IN PINE ISLAND RIDGE WITH GOLF COURSE VIEWS. ALL BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS WITH CARPET, IMPACT WINDOWS, MASTER WALK IN CLOSET. TILE AND WOOD FLOORING DOWNSTAIRS. FULL-SIZE WASHER AND DRYER IN YOUR VERY OWN LAUNDRY ROOM. WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED WITH RENT, FAST APPROVAL. CONVENIENT TO COLLEGES, SHOPPING, AND HIGHWAYS. TOWN OF DAVIE FREE BUS TRANSPORTATION ALSO AVAILABLE.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278149

Property Id 278149



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5853254)