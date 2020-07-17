All apartments in Davie
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

921 Altavista Ter

921 Altavista Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

921 Altavista Terrace, Davie, FL 33325
Shenandoah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Immaculate home on quiet cul the sac street in Shenandoah. Home is located on a wide lake lot; the view is amazing. Gorgeous kitchen, open concept, elegant white cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet. All bathrooms have been upgraded. Hardwood floors and tiles throughout. Large screened patio overlooking the lake, perfect to sit down and enjoy the beautiful sunsets. Home has an amazing curb appeal. Great neighborhood, community and A rated schools. Close to 595, easy access to all major highways.

(RLNE5889222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Altavista Ter have any available units?
921 Altavista Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davie, FL.
What amenities does 921 Altavista Ter have?
Some of 921 Altavista Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Altavista Ter currently offering any rent specials?
921 Altavista Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Altavista Ter pet-friendly?
No, 921 Altavista Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 921 Altavista Ter offer parking?
No, 921 Altavista Ter does not offer parking.
Does 921 Altavista Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 921 Altavista Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Altavista Ter have a pool?
No, 921 Altavista Ter does not have a pool.
Does 921 Altavista Ter have accessible units?
No, 921 Altavista Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Altavista Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 Altavista Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 921 Altavista Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 921 Altavista Ter has units with air conditioning.
