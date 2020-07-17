921 Altavista Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Immaculate home on quiet cul the sac street in Shenandoah. Home is located on a wide lake lot; the view is amazing. Gorgeous kitchen, open concept, elegant white cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet. All bathrooms have been upgraded. Hardwood floors and tiles throughout. Large screened patio overlooking the lake, perfect to sit down and enjoy the beautiful sunsets. Home has an amazing curb appeal. Great neighborhood, community and A rated schools. Close to 595, easy access to all major highways.



(RLNE5889222)