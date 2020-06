Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

8121 Southwest 24th Court Apt #403, Davie, FL 33324 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/10/2020. No pets allowed. GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION CLOSE TO UNIVERSITIES, SHOPPING AND MUCH MORE, 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHS CONDOMINIUM, ON TOP 4TH FLOOR, IMPECCABLE CONDITION, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, ENCLOSED BALCONY, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, LAMINATED WOOD AND TILE FLOORING, ADDITIONAL STORAGE ON SAME FLOOR, COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL, TENNIS AND MORE... (AS PER CONDO ASSOCIATION MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE REQUIRED 650.) [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3540453 ]