7175 Nova Dr # 509

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets courtyard

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Spacious townhouse near NSU and Broward College - Property Id: 247696



Beautifully updated condo with real wood kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, and newer appliances. Tiled floors through out. Newer vanities in the bathrooms. Huge master bedroom with walk in closets. Private screened in patio in the back and private courtyard in front. Walking distance to NSU, Broward College, FIU, Whole Foods, Trader Joes and Starbucks.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247696

Property Id 247696



(RLNE5654573)