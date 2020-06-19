7175 Nova Dr # 509

Amenities
Spacious townhouse near NSU and Broward College - Property Id: 247696
Beautifully updated condo with real wood kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, and newer appliances. Tiled floors through out. Newer vanities in the bathrooms. Huge master bedroom with walk in closets. Private screened in patio in the back and private courtyard in front. Walking distance to NSU, Broward College, FIU, Whole Foods, Trader Joes and Starbucks.
