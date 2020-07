Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Charming 3 bedroom/2 bath with living room and dining room. Split floor plan, Master suite with walk in closet located on one side of condo and 2 bedrooms sharing a bath on the other side. In the heart of Davie... close to all major highways (I-595, turnpike and I-95), restaurants, shopping, and colleges (FAU, BCC & Nova University). Dolphin training camp near by. Adjacent to a delightful park for children, as well as a walking trail.