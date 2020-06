Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

SPACIOUS END UNIT! 2/2.5 TOWNHOUSE WITH 1 CAR GARAGE, IMPACT WINDOWS & DOORS, NEWER APPLIANCES, FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER IN SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM. BALCONY OFF BOTH BEDROOMS, TONS OF CABINETS, CLOSE TO NOVA, AIRPORTS, HARD ROCK AND ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS. WELL MAINTAINED PROPERTY, QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, NO THROUGH TRAFFIC INTO THE COMMUNITY. MOVE IN COST FIRST, LAST & SECURITY. NO PETS ALLOWED. $250 ADMIN FEE PLUS $125 COA APPLICATION FEE PER PERSON -AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST MOVE IN