6502 S Anise Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

Brand new Townhome in Magnolia Trails @ Davie - Property Id: 283265



BRAND NEW AMAZING AND SPACIOUS TOWN HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY AT THE CENTER OF DAVIE! COUZY, MODERN 3 BEDS 2 BATHS WITH EVERYTHING YOU NEED AND MORE! STEPS FROM THE COMMUNITY POOL, TASTEFULLY UPGRADED. AMAZING KITCHEN WITH GRANITE C/T, BEAUTIFUL BACK SPLASH. TILE IN FIRST FLOOR. AMPLE MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH WITH DOUBLE SINKS.UPSTAIRS ALL BEDROOMS AND SEPARATE LAUNDRY CLOSET WITH FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER. RELAXING FENCED PATIO AREA W/LAWN & PAVERS.FRONT PORCH. ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE AND SPACE FOR 2 MORE CARS ON PAVERS.WI FI CERTIFIED; FAMILY FRIENDLY COMMUNITY. AMAZING LOCATION NEXT TO TURNPIKE AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS. CLOSE TO NOVA UNIVERSITY. BROWARD COLLEGE.SCHOOLS. HARD ROCK HOTELS INCLUDING NEW GUITAR HOTEL.RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND MORE. HAVE TO SEE IT. YOU WILL LOVE IT! Courtesy of Guadalupe Asprino Avanti Way

