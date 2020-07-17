4630 SW 75 WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Pretty 3 Bedroom Davie Townhome with Garage - Gorgeous, perfectly kept townhome lives like a house. Pretty kitchen with granite counters, tons of wood cabinets, tile flooring in living areas and a pretty, pretty view of greenspace and trees. Enjoy the convenience of your own garage, split floorplan w/lots of closets, and balconies for each bedroom. New carpeting with 2x per year shampoo included in rent, tasteful baths, full size washer & dryer included. Community pool and kids playground steps from unit, quiet community in super location. Master feautures walk-in closet and HUGE bathroom with roman tub, separate shower, double sinks and separate toilet. This townhome is impeccably kept and professionally managed, convenient to highways and shopping, tucked away in the middle of Davie. Come see it today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5244988)