Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

4630 SW 75 WAY

4630 SW 75th Way · (954) 752-4800
Location

4630 SW 75th Way, Davie, FL 33314

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4630 SW 75 WAY · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1813 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Pretty 3 Bedroom Davie Townhome with Garage - Gorgeous, perfectly kept townhome lives like a house. Pretty kitchen with granite counters, tons of wood cabinets, tile flooring in living areas and a pretty, pretty view of greenspace and trees. Enjoy the convenience of your own garage, split floorplan w/lots of closets, and balconies for each bedroom. New carpeting with 2x per year shampoo included in rent, tasteful baths, full size washer & dryer included. Community pool and kids playground steps from unit, quiet community in super location. Master feautures walk-in closet and HUGE bathroom with roman tub, separate shower, double sinks and separate toilet. This townhome is impeccably kept and professionally managed, convenient to highways and shopping, tucked away in the middle of Davie. Come see it today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5244988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4630 SW 75 WAY have any available units?
4630 SW 75 WAY has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4630 SW 75 WAY have?
Some of 4630 SW 75 WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4630 SW 75 WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4630 SW 75 WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4630 SW 75 WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4630 SW 75 WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 4630 SW 75 WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4630 SW 75 WAY offers parking.
Does 4630 SW 75 WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4630 SW 75 WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4630 SW 75 WAY have a pool?
Yes, 4630 SW 75 WAY has a pool.
Does 4630 SW 75 WAY have accessible units?
No, 4630 SW 75 WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4630 SW 75 WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 4630 SW 75 WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4630 SW 75 WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4630 SW 75 WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
