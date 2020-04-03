720 S Brevard Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage hot tub

River Lakes is located in South Cocoa Beach. The waterfront community features lush landscaping with pond features, a crisp pool located along the Banana River bank. This unit is located on the North Side on the complex on the 3rd floor. Large open floor plan offers eat in kitchen, extended galley from living room and Master bedroom. Master offers large walk in closet with built in storage, private bath with sliders to balcony. Unit comes with private car garage, community pool, kayak storage and 1 block to Beach. Basic water and cable included.