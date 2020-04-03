All apartments in Cocoa Beach
720 S Brevard Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:12 PM

720 S Brevard Avenue

720 South Brevard Avenue · (321) 766-5674
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

720 South Brevard Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 314 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
cable included
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
River Lakes is located in South Cocoa Beach. The waterfront community features lush landscaping with pond features, a crisp pool located along the Banana River bank. This unit is located on the North Side on the complex on the 3rd floor. Large open floor plan offers eat in kitchen, extended galley from living room and Master bedroom. Master offers large walk in closet with built in storage, private bath with sliders to balcony. Unit comes with private car garage, community pool, kayak storage and 1 block to Beach. Basic water and cable included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 S Brevard Avenue have any available units?
720 S Brevard Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 720 S Brevard Avenue have?
Some of 720 S Brevard Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, cable included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 S Brevard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
720 S Brevard Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 S Brevard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 720 S Brevard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cocoa Beach.
Does 720 S Brevard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 720 S Brevard Avenue does offer parking.
Does 720 S Brevard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 S Brevard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 S Brevard Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 720 S Brevard Avenue has a pool.
Does 720 S Brevard Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 720 S Brevard Avenue has accessible units.
Does 720 S Brevard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 S Brevard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 S Brevard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 S Brevard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
