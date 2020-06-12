/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM
78 Furnished Apartments for rent in Cocoa Beach, FL
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2020 N Atlantic Avenue
2020 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated one-bedroom, one-bath ground floor condo in desirable Twin Towers condominium. Bring only your toothbrush, move-in ready fully furnished unit.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Emerald Seas Condos
3400 Ocean Beach Blvd, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2027 sqft
Available May 1 through October 30 each year, and occasionally January through April. ENJOY THE SUN, BEACH AND OCEAN BREEZE.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
147 E Pasco Lane
147 Pasco Ln E, Cocoa Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
2620 sqft
This pool home features a total of 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and may be separated into 2 units creating much privacy for family, friends and the mother-in-law.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Seacrest Beach
1 Unit Available
1050 Atlantic Avenue
1050 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1672 sqft
DIRECT OCEANFRONT PENTHOUSE, Top Floor, and Southeast Corner. Enjoy expansive ocean views of with 45 ft wrap-around balcony. Large Master Bedroom w/ ocean view, en suite Master Bath. Two additional large bedrooms and two full baths.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Avon By The Sea
1 Unit Available
5300 Ocean Beach Boulevard
5300 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,470
973 sqft
Cocoa Beach Paradise! Enjoy breakfast on the Balcony, looking out at tranquil views of the ocean each morning!Beautiful, fully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo unit.Located next to the Cocoa Beach Pier.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
180 Flagler Lane
180 Flagler Lane, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
725 sqft
Monthly rental available FOR MARCH 2020! High Season $2500, Low Season $1800 Light, Bright and only steps to the beach! Freshly furnished with all brand new beds and furniture. Great peek of the ocean with a short walk to the beach.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hardaway Estates
1 Unit Available
124 Esther Drive
124 Esther Drive, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1114 sqft
Retro Florida home boasting a huge yard with a privacy fence, shed and fruit trees. Located on a quiet dead end street off A1A. One of the city's most beautiful beach parks is located on the east side of A1A. Polished terrazzo and tile floors.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Banana River Estates
1 Unit Available
5600 N Banana River Boulevard
5600 North Banana River Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This bright and modern ground floor unit is centrally located in Cocoa Beach near the Cocoa Beach Pier, area dining, shopping, and services. Windward 16 is just a short walk to our beautiful beaches in a quiet, residential setting.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Seacrest Beach
1 Unit Available
650 N Atlantic Avenue
650 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo is available August 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020. Ocean Front Complex with unobstructed views of the Ocean from the North facing Balcony! This is a Fully Furnished 3BR/2BA condo in Beach Winds Condos at the heart of Cocoa Beach.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3060 N Atlantic Avenue
3060 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1316 sqft
Expansive Ocean Views in desirable Windward East Condominiums. Fully furnished 2 bedroom Condo with large pool.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4800 Ocean Beach Boulevard
4800 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
965 sqft
Wonderful beach-side get-away. Professionally decorated and furnished, all you need is your toothbrush. This beautiful unit offers 2 bedrooms / 1 bath with an open living room, dinning room and kitchen concept.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
201 St Lucie Lane
201 Saint Lucie Ln, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW! Very cute short or long term rental across the street from the Ocean. The unit is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with a great outside screened patio that overlooks the nice greenery of the complex.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
380 Woodland Avenue
380 Woodland Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Adorable beach cottage within blocks of the Ocean. Completely up-dated and fully furnished ! Just bring your toothbrush and swim suit ! Walk to beach, restaurants and shopping. Short term available.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
220 Young Avenue
220 Young Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1161 sqft
Enjoy great views, direct ocean access and the feeling of being on vacation all year long. Fully furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with a super central location enables you to walk to shopping, restaurants, parks and more.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Coconut Cay
1 Unit Available
181 Saint Lucie Lane
181 Saint Lucie Ln, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1925 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4100 Ocean Beach Boulevard
4100 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1101 sqft
Beautiful move in ready, FURNISHED, 5th floor condo with OCEAN view! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1101 living sq. ft., open living/dining area with slider to ocean view balcony. Kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
580 S Brevard Avenue
580 South Brevard Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1308 sqft
Coastal living at its finest! Beautiful direct river front condo in Cocoa Beach. Nicely appointed two bedroom, two bath, fully furnished, with king size beds; all ready to move in.
Results within 1 mile of Cocoa Beach
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
555 Fillmore Avenue
555 Fillmore Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1196 sqft
RENTED FROM AUGUST -MARCH 31, 2020. AND ALSO BOOKED FOR MAY 2020. Price for Aug - December is $2500 + sales tax. Lovely scenic gated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo directly facing the ocean.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2625 S Atlantic Avenue
2625 South Atlantic Avenue, Brevard County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
750 sqft
Available NOW! Can be 1 month! Easy on Your Budget is this 1/1 1st floor unit that can rent for 1 to 5 months.This Direct Ocean, side view is furnished and equipped. Located in South CB, a Quiet location with Beautiful Sunrises .
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Banana River Estates
1 Unit Available
5801 N Atlantic Avenue
5801 North Atlantic Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with office, 1 car carport unit in desirable Hidden Harbor Condominium. Unit has modern look with wood vinyl flooring, newer kitchen, bathrooms, appliances, and light fixtures.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7520 Ridgewood Avenue
7520 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
It's all about the view! Direct Ocean! Move in ready and shows like a dream. Delightful 2Bdrm/2Ba condo enjoys a fabulous view of the ocean & pool. Unit is completely furnished and has its own washer & dryer ...
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
425 Tyler Avenue
425 Tyler Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
364 sqft
Here's your opportunity for beach side living! Fully furnished move-in ready, all you need to bring is your clothes and beach toys! This corner unit has an eat-in kitchen, separate living area and comfy size bedroom! Fresh interior paint makes this
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7165 Ridgewood Avenue
7165 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
489 sqft
Walk down the street to the beach! This fully furnished one bedroom one bath condo is super clean, all new linens, new pots and pans, 2 new flat screen TV's, etc. Just bring your personal items and move right in.
Results within 5 miles of Cocoa Beach
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Shores of Artesia
1 Unit Available
436 Sailfish Avenue
436 Sailfish Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1332 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2020! Recently, remodeled, townhouse across street from the beach/ocean .End unit provides very private fenced yard with lovely screened porch for outdoor living all year round.
