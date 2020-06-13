203 Apartments for rent in West Melbourne, FL📍
West Melbourne was created not as an original town, but as a place in Brevard County that did not want to be annexed into Melbourne, Florida. Founders created their own city, and for almost 50 years, the city didn't charge property taxes, but rather "fees" to help fund their government. This changed in 2005, but West Melbourne remains a beautiful almost-beach town and an idyllic place to live on the east coast of Florida. West Melbourne is not right on the water, but its just a few miles from Melbourne, which is, and Palm Bay, a beautiful Florida beach. People in West Melbourne can enjoy that beach-life feeling without having to pay beachfront prices for their property.
Its not a purely rental community about 70% of people in Melbourne own their homes. But the other 30% are rental properties, so if youre looking for an apartment in West Melbourne, then youre in luck. Rent in West Melbourne is relatively affordable a one-bedroom apartment in West Melbourne is fairly affordable, so theres a good chance that even if your wallets tight, youll still be able to find somewhere to live comfortably within your budget. Unlike a lot of Florida towns, the rentals here are houses, so if youre looking for a condo or hi-rise situation, then this probably isnt the best town in Florida to pick.
West Melbourne: West Melbourne is essentially the small, sleepy suburban town of Melbourne. Its quiet and nice and also more affordable than nearby towns directly on the water. $$
Melbourne: Melbourne is a much more historic place than West Melbourne, and it has large historic mansions as well as museums and a bustling arts scene. Theres no shortage of things to do here, and its on a beach so youll pay more since you're getting so much more. $$$$$
Palm Bay: If you're looking to build a vacation home, then this is the place to do it, since the population is mostly snowbirds and people who like to escape to the beach. Its sleepier here than in Melbourne but not as quiet as in West Melbourne. Its also home to the Space Coast Craft Beer Festival, which is a favorite among local beer drinkers. $$$$
Life in West Melbourne is sleepy. Thats because its a purely residential community offering clean, quiet, safe living at more affordable prices. If you like the beach and water sports, you can drive several miles to the coast in Melbourne or Palm Bay, where you can swim, boat, kayak, canoe, water ski, parasail, or just lie in the sand. The area isn't all about vacationing or being outside, though; there is a plethora of theater and art in the area, and the culture is thriving.
Youll definitely need a car in West Melbourne or else youll feel stuck. Theres essentially no public transportation, and youll need to get to Orlando in order to fly anywhere substantial.