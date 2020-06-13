203 Apartments for rent in West Melbourne, FL

Apartment List
15 Units Available
The Haven at West Melbourne
4550 Explorer Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,461
1327 sqft
Near the coastal beaches and FIT. Full kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies with fantastic views. Resort-style pool and onsite wellness center. Car care center available. Near Melbourne International Airport.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
3 Units Available
Lakeside at Greenboro
7670 Greenboro Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeside at Greenboro in West Melbourne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 11 at 02:58pm
21 Units Available
Grand Oaks at the Lake
325 Lago Circle, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1369 sqft
Right on the water. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, wood flooring, and walk-in closets. Near Highway 192 and I-95. On-site resort-style pool, lounge area, tennis courts and fitness center.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
173 Murano Drive
173 Murano Drive, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1298 sqft
2BR/2BA TOWNHOUSE IN THE VILLAS OF WEST MELBOURNE - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse is in a gated community and is conveniently located close to shopping, dining and downtown Melbourne.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Cannova Park
1 Unit Available
160
160 Hollywood Boulevard, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
3/2 furnished apartment First floor lake view Located west of I75 in Miramar . Includes utility except electricity. Great for students, relocation, vacation .

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Cannova Park
1 Unit Available
119
119 Hollywood Boulevard, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
900 sqft
Great 1 bed/ 1 bath First floor pool view complete furnished apartment with all utilities. Electricity paid by the bill with one month lease. Great amenities pool, gym, parking in the property. Good for relocation, vacation

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Melbourne Village Gardens
1 Unit Available
419 Daniel Drive
419 Daniel Drive, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1179 sqft
Application pending 5/11/2020.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2000 Stratford Pointe Drive
2000 Stratford Pointe Drive, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1393 sqft
Very nice, clean house in convenient location. Nice size fenced in yard & screened porch. Washer/dryer included in rent. Walk across to community pool. Close to restaurants, shopping, beach, etc.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Hidden Heights
1 Unit Available
171 Secret Drive
171 Secret Drive, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2022 sqft
Amazing 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 car garage in a desirable community Hidden Heights on a small lake with lots of tranquility. This home features an open floor plan with a large living and dining area, large master bedroom and bath.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Stratford Point
1 Unit Available
2550 Stratford Pointe Drive
2550 Stratford Pointe Drive, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1627 sqft
Spacious 4bedroom/2bath/2car garage LAKEFRONT home in desirable Stratford Pointe. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings & fans. Porch with beautiful view of lake. Close to FIT, shopping, restaurants, & beaches.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Laila Park Estates
1 Unit Available
211 W Laila Drive
211 West Laila Drive, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1884 sqft
Ready move-in home 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom with 1372 sqft in main living plus over 500 sqft spacious family room with 3rd bathroom in the back and very large screened porch behind FR.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Hollywood Estates of Canova Park
1 Unit Available
547 Jennifer Circle
547 Jennifer Circle, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
55+ Community with clubhouse, community pool, shuffleboard and a host of community activities including card games, bingo, pot luck dinners, dancing groups, golf groups and Veteran gatherings.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Westbrooke
1 Unit Available
2616 Kendrick Court
2616 Kendrick Court, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2030 sqft
This home has a great open floor plan, with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths, family, dinning, nook, kitchen, Florida room & laundry. New roof, recently painted inside. Walking distance to schools There's a community pool. Owner will consider small pets.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Stratford Point
1 Unit Available
2410 Stratford Pointe Drive
2410 Stratford Pointe Drive, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1848 sqft
Great house in a great neighborhood. Close to schools & shopping. Freshly painted. Kitchen cabinets being updated shortly. Pond view.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
310 Tortuga Way
310 Tortuga Way, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3099 sqft
Don't miss this grand home. Over 3,000 sq ft! Brand new granite in kitchen,new wood like tile floors. All rooms are large. 4 big bedrooms plus a loft and a 13 x 13.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
630 Greenwood Village Boulevard
630 Greenwood Village Boulevard, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1420 sqft
6 MONTH LEASE ONLY!!! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL APPLIANCES, TV/DVR, ETC. Just Bring Your Toothbrush! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom PLUS Den, PLUS Loft With Beamed/Cathedral Ceilings, Skylights, Screened Balcony - Overlooking Tennis Courts and Pool.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
223 San Paulo Circle
223 San Paulo Circle, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1080 sqft
Unit on second floor. Laminate flooring was put last year. Very convenient location, close to shopping mall, schools, restaurants. Community has pool, tennis courts and laundry facility.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Eastwood Heritage Oaks
1 Unit Available
2078 Maeve Circle
2078 Maeve Circle, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1902 sqft
Newer Large 4BR/2BA/2GA West Melbourne Heritage Oaks. 1905 liv. sq ft (appx) home . Gated community w/community pool. Large Living Room, Family Room and Dining area. 5 min walk to A rated Schools. Beautiful Kitchen w/Corian countertops.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
164 Murano Drive
164 Murano Drive, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1995 sqft
Enjoy the privileged LOCATION of this 2018 Villas of West Melbourne 4 bedrooms and 2,5 bathrooms home , in a peaceful neighborhood and very close to the Melbourne Square Mall, Restaurants and Shops.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Canova Park
1 Unit Available
529 Edward Road
529 Edward Road, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1634 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Stratford Point
1 Unit Available
2750 STRATFORD POINTE DRIVE
2750 Stratford Pointe Drive, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1433 sqft
Welcome to 2750 Stratford Pointe Dr Melbourne FL 32904 You will love getting to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a shaded, spacious, beautifully landscaped lawn, while the

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Manchester Lakes
1 Unit Available
3922 Joslin Way
3922 Joslin Way, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Gorgeous home with views of lake and preserve - READY to move-in and enjoy! Builder's most popular plan features four large bedrooms plus loft to hang out and enjoy movies/games.

1 of 15

Last updated February 21 at 04:03am
Manchester Lakes
1 Unit Available
3582 Joslin Way
3582 Joslin Way, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1873 sqft
Lawncare Included!! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the heart of West Melbourne. Great open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings. Kitchen features granite counters with stainless steel appliances and a large eat-in kitchen.

1 of 2

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
615 Greenwood Village Boulevard
615 Greenwood Village Boulevard, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
938 sqft
FIRST FLOOR UNIT W/ GARAGE * TILE THROUGHOUT * UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS * BEAUTIFUL PARK LIKE SETTING * SCREEN ENCLOSED PORCH OVERLOOKING GREEN AREA * NEWER A/C COMPRESSOR * GATED COMMUNITY * FULLY LOADED ON AMENITIES * Enjoy the tennis
City GuideWest Melbourne
The City of West Melbourne did not charge property taxes for 40 years until recently instating them in 2005. Hopefully they didn't collect 40 years of back taxes!

West Melbourne was created not as an original town, but as a place in Brevard County that did not want to be annexed into Melbourne, Florida. Founders created their own city, and for almost 50 years, the city didn't charge property taxes, but rather "fees" to help fund their government. This changed in 2005, but West Melbourne remains a beautiful almost-beach town and an idyllic place to live on the east coast of Florida. West Melbourne is not right on the water, but its just a few miles from Melbourne, which is, and Palm Bay, a beautiful Florida beach. People in West Melbourne can enjoy that beach-life feeling without having to pay beachfront prices for their property.

Moving to West Melbourne

Its not a purely rental community about 70% of people in Melbourne own their homes. But the other 30% are rental properties, so if youre looking for an apartment in West Melbourne, then youre in luck. Rent in West Melbourne is relatively affordable a one-bedroom apartment in West Melbourne is fairly affordable, so theres a good chance that even if your wallets tight, youll still be able to find somewhere to live comfortably within your budget. Unlike a lot of Florida towns, the rentals here are houses, so if youre looking for a condo or hi-rise situation, then this probably isnt the best town in Florida to pick.

Neighborhoods

West Melbourne: West Melbourne is essentially the small, sleepy suburban town of Melbourne. Its quiet and nice and also more affordable than nearby towns directly on the water. $$

Melbourne: Melbourne is a much more historic place than West Melbourne, and it has large historic mansions as well as museums and a bustling arts scene. Theres no shortage of things to do here, and its on a beach so youll pay more since you're getting so much more. $$$$$

Palm Bay: If you're looking to build a vacation home, then this is the place to do it, since the population is mostly snowbirds and people who like to escape to the beach. Its sleepier here than in Melbourne but not as quiet as in West Melbourne. Its also home to the Space Coast Craft Beer Festival, which is a favorite among local beer drinkers. $$$$

Living in West Melbourne

Life in West Melbourne is sleepy. Thats because its a purely residential community offering clean, quiet, safe living at more affordable prices. If you like the beach and water sports, you can drive several miles to the coast in Melbourne or Palm Bay, where you can swim, boat, kayak, canoe, water ski, parasail, or just lie in the sand. The area isn't all about vacationing or being outside, though; there is a plethora of theater and art in the area, and the culture is thriving.

Youll definitely need a car in West Melbourne or else youll feel stuck. Theres essentially no public transportation, and youll need to get to Orlando in order to fly anywhere substantial.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in West Melbourne?
The average rent price for West Melbourne rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,490.
What colleges and universities are located in or around West Melbourne?
Some of the colleges located in the West Melbourne area include University of Central Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, and Valencia College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to West Melbourne?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Melbourne from include Orlando, Melbourne, Kissimmee, Palm Bay, and Port St. Lucie.

