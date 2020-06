203 Apartments for rent in West Melbourne, FL

Neighborhoods

West Melbourne: West Melbourne is essentially the small, sleepy suburban town of Melbourne. Its quiet and nice and also more affordable than nearby towns directly on the water. $$

Melbourne: Melbourne is a much more historic place than West Melbourne, and it has large historic mansions as well as museums and a bustling arts scene. Theres no shortage of things to do here, and its on a beach so youll pay more since you're getting so much more. $$$$$

Palm Bay: If you're looking to build a vacation home, then this is the place to do it, since the population is mostly snowbirds and people who like to escape to the beach. Its sleepier here than in Melbourne but not as quiet as in West Melbourne. Its also home to the Space Coast Craft Beer Festival, which is a favorite among local beer drinkers. $$$$