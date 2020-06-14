Apartment List
49 Apartments for rent in Cocoa Beach, FL with gym

1830 N Atlantic Avenue
1 Unit Available
1830 N Atlantic Avenue
1830 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views of the Atlantic from this seventh floor ocean front condo. This one bedroom condo has been fully renovated. Tile floors through out, stainless steel appliances and walk in closet. Plenty of storage space and washer/dryer in unit.

Seacrest Beach
Seacrest Beach
1 Unit Available
750 N Atlantic Avenue
750 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1988 sqft
Enjoy Sunrises and Sunsets from this 12th floor Condo. Fantastic Views of the Ocean and the River from the Balcony. Almost 2000 sqft liv. w/spit bdrms. Over-sized open floor plan great room.

Emerald Seas Condos
1 Unit Available
Emerald Seas Condos
3400 Ocean Beach Blvd, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2027 sqft
Available May 1 through October 30 each year, and occasionally January through April. ENJOY THE SUN, BEACH AND OCEAN BREEZE.
Results within 1 mile of Cocoa Beach

420 Harding Avenue
1 Unit Available
420 Harding Avenue
420 Harding Avenue, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2267 sqft
Luxury Ocean Front Condo with resort style amenities. You will feel like you are on vacation every day while living here at the sought after Michelina condominium. Enjoy a cup of coffee while watching sunrises over the ocean from your balcony.

7028 Sevilla Court
1 Unit Available
7028 Sevilla Court
7028 Sevilla Court, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2055 sqft
Direct Banana River,Stunning top 5th floor unfurnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath, additional room makes a great den or office area. Granite counter tops, high ceilings because its top floor. Private 1 car garage under the building for security.
Results within 5 miles of Cocoa Beach

8922 Laguna Lane
1 Unit Available
8922 Laguna Lane
8922 Laguna Ln, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1840 sqft
Luxury condo living along the quiet solitude of the Banana River. This 5th story penthouse features wraparound balcony w/ exits from almost every room; offering panoramic views of the river, cruise ship basin, & KSC.

Ocean Oaks Condominiums
Ocean Oaks Condominiums
1 Unit Available
8700 Ridgewood Avenue
8700 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1817 sqft
Beautiful Beach Condo. Spectacular Views of Port Canaveral Jetties and Surrounding Beaches. Large 3 bed 2 baths fully furnished Penthouse with Pool, Weight & Exercise Room, Private Beach Access.

209 Ocean Park Lane
1 Unit Available
209 Ocean Park Lane
209 Ocean Park Ln, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1014 sqft
Available monthly June thru Dec 2020!!! Totally remodeled 2 Bdrm, 2 Bath unit located in a oceanfront resort property.The condo has granite counter tops, beautiful tile floors through out and is fully furnished.

800 Del Rio Way
1 Unit Available
800 Del Rio Way
800 Del Rio Way, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1840 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan condo is ready for you to drop your bags and moved on in! Open floor plan, light and bright! Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms and the living room.

Shorewood Condo
Shorewood Condo
1 Unit Available
602 Shorewood Drive
602 Shorewood Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1663 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 3RD. Gated oceanfront community. This beautiful 2 bdrm. 2 bath 5th floor condo is totally renovated! Fully furnished and move in ready! Community features heated pool, tennis, exercise room and dedicated beach access.

7514 Loren Cove Drive
1 Unit Available
7514 Loren Cove Drive
7514 Loren Cove Dr, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1484 sqft
Just 2 years old quadplex with double car garage. Beautiful lake view in a cul de sac. Sit on your porch and enjoy the sunsets. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with solid surface countertops.

6794 Vista Hermosa Drive
1 Unit Available
6794 Vista Hermosa Drive
6794 Vista Hermosa Dr, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2018 sqft
2019-BUILT HOME in Viera's Arrivas Village! 3 Bedrooms + Craft Room, 3 1/2 Baths, and a 2-car garage. The courtyard is great for entertaining and features a spectacular lakefront and Duran Golf Course view.

Shorewood Condo
Shorewood Condo
1 Unit Available
603 Shorewood Drive
603 Shorewood Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1663 sqft
Short Term Rental available - 1 Month Minimum! Enjoy Cape Canaveral's Beaches, Rocket Launches, Cruise Ships, Boating and Fishing, in this beautifully renovated condo that gives you the coastal feel with all the comforts of home.

807 Mystic Drive
1 Unit Available
807 Mystic Drive
807 Mystic Dr, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1686 sqft
GORGEOUS!! 4th Floor Unit in Oceanfront Complex. Just steps away from the ocean and private beach walk. Fully Furnished. This oceanfront complex is a gated community featuring 4 pools, clubhouse with a gym, tennis & racquetball courts.

Columbiad Plaza
Columbiad Plaza
1 Unit Available
300 Columbia Drive
300 Columbia Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Welcome home! 2 bedroom, updated kitchen with newer appliances, gorgeous canal views from your wrap-around corner balcony and fully furnished! Bring your toothbrush and a suitcase and get settled in quickly so you can spend your time enjoying the
Results within 10 miles of Cocoa Beach
Verified

Caribbean Isle
22 Units Available
Caribbean Isle
2848 Caribbean Isle Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
999 sqft
Spacious apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and lake views. Community has swimming pools, sun decks and fitness center. Prime location by restaurants and shops.
Verified

Plantation Club at Suntree
2 Units Available
Plantation Club at Suntree
201 Plantation Club Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1134 sqft
Welcome to Plantation Club at Suntree! Plantation Club has a new look. Visit today and see our upgraded homes! Our spacious, thoughtfully-designed apartments, located in Melbourne, FL, offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified

Highlands Viera West
$
Highlands of Viera East
24 Units Available
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1542 sqft
Can't miss amenities: wine tasting lounge, infinity pool, and tropical landscaping. Interiors include upscale features such as black-on-black appliances, custom tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and lake views. Walking distance to avenue shops.
Verified

Savannahs at James Landing
$
James Landing
30 Units Available
Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,069
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1011 sqft
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida.
Verified

Veridian Townhomes
$
17 Units Available
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1365 sqft
Veridian of Melbourne Townhomes in Melbourne, Florida is conveniently located on Central Park Drive. Here, you will find all the modern amenities and relaxing comforts you deserve living in one of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment townhomes.
Verified

The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
$
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,242
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1307 sqft
Reduced Rent & $1000 off rent with move in by 6/30/2020** Ask me how! Call or stop by today to see our beautiful homes and community.
Verified

Lake Pointe
9 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$835
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
853 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
Verified

Addison Pointe
$
Cocoa North
287 Units Available
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1409 sqft
Addison Pointe offers residents a rewarding blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that pave a seamless transition between, work, life, and play.
Verified

Polo Glen
20 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1568 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Cocoa Beach, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cocoa Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

