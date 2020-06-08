/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:31 PM
117 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Cocoa Beach, FL
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
1700 N. Atlantic
1700 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1227 sqft
Fully Updated Condo. Next to Beach. Location awsome. Ocean view, Elec. Hurricane shutters. Granite, glass & tile. Perfect central Cocoa beach area. Tennis court, pool & Club house.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
171 N Atlantic Avenue
171 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1088 sqft
Available starting April 2020, April thru December $2100. Steps to the sand from your front door!!Direct Ocean Front, all rooms have a view of the ocean! Enjoy relaxing on your ocean front balcony! Brand New Windows & Sliders.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
15 N Atlantic Avenue
15 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1296 sqft
Rents weekly throughout the rest of the year for $1,400 a week plus 12% tax & cleaning fee. Monthly rate is $3000 May through December and January thru March is $4000/month plus taxes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Avon By The Sea
1 Unit Available
5300 Ocean Beach Boulevard
5300 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,470
973 sqft
Cocoa Beach Paradise! Enjoy breakfast on the Balcony, looking out at tranquil views of the ocean each morning!Beautiful, fully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo unit.Located next to the Cocoa Beach Pier.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4600 Ocean Beach Boulevard
4600 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1236 sqft
Updated unit with new white kitchen and white appliances. Side view of the ocean from the patio. Lots of closet space. Community pool and rec room for your enjoyment. Firm NO pets.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
830 N Atlantic Avenue
830 South Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1317 sqft
SIT OUT ON YOUR BALCONY AND ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL OCEAN & BREEZE!! This is a fabulous, direct ocean front 2/2 in beautiful, desirable Stonewood Towers Condo.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Cocoa Isles
1 Unit Available
1595 N Atlantic Avenue
1595 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1073 sqft
Direct canal unfurnished condo in Cocoa Beach.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
748 S Orlando Avenue
748 South Orlando Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
996 sqft
Newer carpet & tile. Maintenance-free living, right across the street from the beach! Located in the quieter, southern end of Cocoa Beach. Separate dining area off kitchen, skylights, high ceilings, private 1-car garage included.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Banana River Estates
1 Unit Available
5650 N Banana River Boulevard
5650 North Banana River Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1141 sqft
Desirable and lovely 1st floor corner unit backing up to the pool! Light, bright, and colorful with newer carpet and paint! Open floor plan. Patio looks out to the pool and has a large storage closet with washer/dryer hookup.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
720 S Brevard Avenue
720 South Brevard Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1244 sqft
River Lakes is located in South Cocoa Beach. The waterfront community features lush landscaping with pond features, a crisp pool located along the Banana River bank. This unit is located on the North Side on the complex on the 3rd floor.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
350 Woodland Avenue
350 Woodland Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
822 sqft
Many upgrades come with this centrally located condo, kitchen, floors and more. Next to the post office and library. Unit has a screened in porch. Laundry facility on premises. Only a few blocks to the beach.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Seacrest Beach
1 Unit Available
650 N Atlantic Avenue
650 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1471 sqft
Condo is available August 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020. Ocean Front Complex with unobstructed views of the Ocean from the North facing Balcony! This is a Fully Furnished 3BR/2BA condo in Beach Winds Condos at the heart of Cocoa Beach.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
754 S Orlando Avenue
754 South Orlando Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
912 sqft
Nice non smoking condo has an open, light airy feel with its vaulted ceilings and two skylights. The two bedrooms have large walk-in closets and paddle fans. The master has new flooring, private bath with tub/shower combo and new window.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3060 N Atlantic Avenue
3060 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1316 sqft
Expansive Ocean Views in desirable Windward East Condominiums. Fully furnished 2 bedroom Condo with large pool.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
190 Seminole Lane
190 Seminole Lane, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1080 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - DIRECT RIVER - TOP FLOOR - Secure building offering 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with a huge balcony to see the beautiful views of the banana river. Unit has just been freshly painted and the carpets have all been professionally cleaned.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard
4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1125 sqft
Direct Oceanfront 5th floor Unit offering spectacular views and wonderful sunrises. Well appointed furnishings, carpeted bedrooms and tile throughout the rest of the condo.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
220 Young Avenue
220 Young Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1161 sqft
Enjoy great views, direct ocean access and the feeling of being on vacation all year long. Fully furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with a super central location enables you to walk to shopping, restaurants, parks and more.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Cocoa Isles
1 Unit Available
325 S Banana River Boulevard
325 S Banana River Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1014 sqft
Great, Ground floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with large screened patio with bar area. Open floor plan. Heated community pool. Private one car garage. Close to shopping, grocery stores and restaurants. 1 year lease only.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3165 N Atlantic Avenue
3165 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1350 sqft
THIS IS COCOA BEACH LIVING! This unit is 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Beautiful Fountain Cove Condominiums at the Banana River.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4100 Ocean Beach Boulevard
4100 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1101 sqft
Beautiful move in ready, FURNISHED, 5th floor condo with OCEAN view! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1101 living sq. ft., open living/dining area with slider to ocean view balcony. Kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless appliances.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Seacrest Beach
1 Unit Available
750 N Atlantic Avenue
750 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1988 sqft
Enjoy Sunrises and Sunsets from this 12th floor Condo. Fantastic Views of the Ocean and the River from the Balcony. Almost 2000 sqft liv. w/spit bdrms. Over-sized open floor plan great room.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
580 S Brevard Avenue
580 South Brevard Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1308 sqft
Coastal living at its finest! Beautiful direct river front condo in Cocoa Beach. Nicely appointed two bedroom, two bath, fully furnished, with king size beds; all ready to move in.
1 of 14
Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
Cocoa Isles
1 Unit Available
205 S Banana River Boulevard
205 Banana River Blvd, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1841 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! This riverfront unit offers easy access to all Cocoa Beach has to offer! Steps away from shopping and restaurants! Right across the street from the beach AND walk out back onto your very own boat dock! 1 Car garage and
Results within 1 mile of Cocoa Beach
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
555 Fillmore Avenue
555 Fillmore Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1196 sqft
RENTED FROM AUGUST -MARCH 31, 2020. AND ALSO BOOKED FOR MAY 2020. Price for Aug - December is $2500 + sales tax. Lovely scenic gated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo directly facing the ocean.
Similar Pages
Cocoa Beach 1 BedroomsCocoa Beach 2 BedroomsCocoa Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCocoa Beach 3 BedroomsCocoa Beach Accessible Apartments
Cocoa Beach Apartments with BalconyCocoa Beach Apartments with GarageCocoa Beach Apartments with GymCocoa Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCocoa Beach Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
West Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FLUniversity, FLDeltona, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FL