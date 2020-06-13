/
melbourne beach
265 Apartments for rent in Melbourne Beach, FL📍
The River Colony West
1 Unit Available
509 Riverside Circle
509 Riverside Circle, Melbourne Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2482 sqft
Rarely available spacious Melbourne Beach home for lease. This lovely property offers just under 2500 sqft, 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, a half acre lot with private backyard and large pool.
1 Unit Available
2207 Atlantic Street
2207 Atlantic Street, Melbourne Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Currently Processing an Application on this Beautiful southeast corner penthouse unit at The Breakers! Kitchen open to living area with fireplace and balcony. Spacious 2nd floor master bedroom with gorgeous ocean views and balcony.
Romac
1 Unit Available
202 Surf Road
202 Surf Road, Melbourne Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2311 sqft
Short term rental available. Perfectly renovated furnished Coastal pool home with large open floor plan. Home offers every amenity you will need, just bring your personal items and your set to enjoy paradise!All utilities are included.
Results within 1 mile of Melbourne Beach
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
79
79 Miami Avenue, Indialantic, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
810 sqft
Large 1B / 1B. Move-in Ready. Completely remodeled. Wood kitchen cabinets, tiled flooring in common areas, wood flooring in bedrooms. Open balcony. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Assigned parking. Water is included.
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
78
78 Miami Avenue, Indialantic, FL
5 Bedrooms
$29,800
5500 sqft
Beutifull luxury home in Ponce Dade Coral Gables 7 Bedroom 8 Bath, With pool, Kid Park, Big Patio, furnished.
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
1403 S Miramar Avenue
1403 South Miramar Avenue, Indialantic, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Ocean Views from your deck! Live just steps to the beach in this roomy 2 Bedroom 2/ Bath 2nd Floor Unit. Let the breezes blow through the windows and listen to the waves. Open and Airy living space, wood floors, nice appliances, washer dryer.
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
1501 Shannon Avenue
1501 S Shannon Ave, Indialantic, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
675 sqft
NO PETS ALLOWED Hardwood Floors charming apartment like rental.
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
301 S Miramar Avenue
301 South Miramar Avenue, Indialantic, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1176 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!!! Short or Long term rental. Owner flexible.
1 Unit Available
2775 S Highway A1a
2775 S Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Lease this Incredible open-water-view home Annual or Short-term. Oceanfront home close to the heart of Melbourne Beach. Metal roof 2019, newer AC , solid block construction on pilings, storm protection, natural light throughout and much more.
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
400 Tenth Avenue
400 10th Avenue, Indialantic, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1596 sqft
Location, location, location! Ride to the beach, Starbucks, shopping and restaurants! Large corner lot with flexible floor plan. Perfect house if you work from home! Extra clean and very well maintained.
Results within 5 miles of Melbourne Beach
6 Units Available
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1016 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.
17 Units Available
Marisol at Vierra
2439 Casona Lane, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,069
1380 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, air conditioning, walk-in closets, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community includes yoga classes, pool and parking. Great location for commuters; close to I-95 and the Brevard Zoo.
5 Units Available
The Brittany
1874 Brittany Dr, Indialantic, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Paradise Beach and Park near I-95 and the Orlando Melbourne International Airport. Relaxing property amenities include a grill area, swimming pool and two lakes. Units have central air conditioning and walk-in closets.
27 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$954
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1356 sqft
Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay. Choose one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Palm Bay, FL.
$
66 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
3 Units Available
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
900 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-95 in the heart of Palm Bay. Community features include lighted tennis courts, tanning area, a children's playground, and three sparkling pools with grilling facilities.
7 Units Available
Windwood Apartments
1530 Windwood Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$789
2 Bedrooms
$939
Windwood in Palm Bay, FL is located 2 miles east of I-95 and just 5 miles from Melbourne. Convenient to public transportation, a stone's throw from shopping and restaurants, Windwood is located between FIT and BCC.
$
41 Units Available
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
Conveniently located in quaint Palm Bay, Florida, The Pavilions at Monterey Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home! With spacious one bedroom Palm Bay, FL apartments for rent just minutes from the beach, your new home will be just
Briarwood Park
1 Unit Available
835 E. University Blvd Unit 111
835 East University Boulevard, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
891 sqft
Bright and Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Ready For Immediate Occupancy! - Bright and Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located in Sunny Melbourne, Florida! This cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom apartment features a comfortable living room and a spacious kitchen
1 Unit Available
3512 D'Avinci Way 3038E
3512 D'avinci Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
857 sqft
Unit 3038E Available 07/15/20 Close to beaches & Downtown - 2/2 - Property Id: 20195 Close to FIT, University Village offers two and three bedroom apartments, situated in lush landscaping with interior ponds and fountains.
1 Unit Available
3000 Garden Terrace NE
3000 Garden Terrace Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
New kitchen cabinets and counters,3 bedroom, 1 bath home on a corner lot with big backyard - New kitchen cabinets and counters. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home on a corner lot with big backyard with chain link fence. Must have good rental history, make 2.
Briarwood Park
1 Unit Available
827 E. University Blvd Unit 104
827 East University Boulevard, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
806 sqft
827 E.
Briarwood Park
1 Unit Available
825 E. University Blvd Unit 104
825 East University Boulevard, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
838 sqft
825 E.
1 Unit Available
2696 Elm Drive NE
2696 Elm Drive Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2421 sqft
Palm Bay House - Property Id: 241769 Well maintained 4 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage home located on the beautiful Turkey Creek, with direct water access to the Indian River.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Melbourne Beach rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,150.
Some of the colleges located in the Melbourne Beach area include Florida Institute of Technology, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, and Valencia College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Melbourne Beach from include Orlando, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Port St. Lucie, and Alafaya.
