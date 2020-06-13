/
indian harbour beach
136 Apartments for rent in Indian Harbour Beach, FL📍
120 Anona Place
120 Anona Place, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2321 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BR/3BA TWO STORY HOME IN INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH - BEAUTIFUL 4 BD/3BA, SPLIT-LEVEL HOME IN INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH. This spacious 4 Bdrm, 3 ba, single family house is just the home you have been searching for.
Ocean Dunes
1923 Highway A1a
1923 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED OCEANFRONT TOWNHOME AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTH PLUS 1 DAY OR 7 MONTH RENTAL. 1st and 2nd floor master suites. First floor laundry room. SS appliances in the brand new updated kitchen.
Harbour Villa
169 Kristi Drive
169 Kristi Dr, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1296 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom 2.
1057 Small Court
1057 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1058 sqft
Available June 1, 2020 for a short term or long term rental! This is a 55 + community, ground floor, with your parking spot right outside your front door! This is a fully furnished, renovated, end unit condo, conveniently located just a short
520 Palm Springs Boulevard
520 Palm Springs Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1055 sqft
Wow, Look at these breath taking views. Short term rental fully furnished. This unit is also for sale fully furnished. Cute 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Corner unit with lots of natural light. For more information call/Text Pamela Ratfield 512-663-2660 www.
201 Tradewinds Drive
201 Tradewinds Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1524 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH TOWNHOME END CORNER UNIT... avail May 15th -December 31st 2020. NOT AVAILABLE January 1st 2021 until April 31st 2021. Light & Bright! Master Bedroom with His and Her Closets.
Lyme Bay
507 Summerset Court
507 Summerset Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1588 sqft
Beautifully updated and meticulously maintained 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Indian Harbour Beach.
112 Mediterranean Way
112 Mediterranean Way, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3220 sqft
Welcome to Fortebello Beachside in Indian Harbour Beach! Gated community, nestled between the Ocean & Banana River, This 4/3.
1215 Seminole Drive
1215 Seminole Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1569 sqft
RENTED THROUGH April 30, 2020 & weekly. Welcome Home. This spectacular move in ready home is perfect for a week vacation with family and friends.
2195 Highway A1a
2195 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2682 sqft
Available June, 1st 2020. Looking for the best rental in Satellite Beach? Don't miss the opportunity to rent this luxurious direct OCEANVIEW 7th Floor, SE corner unit in the perfectly maintained Gardenia condominium. This amazing 3BR 2.
1047 Small Court
1047 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available January 1 2021 SO CLOSE TO THE OCEAN!! Easy walk to the Beach from this fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath in a 55+ community, The Condos of Indian Harbour Beach.
2225 Highway A1a
2225 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1120 sqft
STUNNING OCEANFRONT CONDO available as a short term rental! Fully furnished, private balcony, perfect location, & sweeping ocean views. Amenities include pool, jacuzzi, work out room, clubhouse and tennis court.
Manatee Pointe Reserve
102 Mcguire Boulevard
102 Mcguire Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2189 sqft
Beautiful and spacious beachside town-home available for rent.
416 School Road
416 School Road, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1091 sqft
Fully furnished, newly renovated condo, 2 blocks from the ocean. New A/C, water heater and King size Tempurpedic bed in the master bedroom. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping.
Coquina Palms
816 Mimosa Place
816 Mimosa Place, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1786 sqft
Beautiful 2 story townhouse in Coquina Palms. Interior freshly painted. Corner unit with lots of natural light. Ceramic tile flooring and wood floors throughout. Community pool, close to shopping, beaches, causeway. No commercial trucks allowed.
Lyme Bay
521 Summerset Court
521 Summerset Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1679 sqft
Available NOW! Owner will consider 3 months, 7 month or 1 year lease Great location, this 2 bedroom home offers split bedroom plan with master on-suites in both bedrooms, large family room, Walk-in pantry and laundry room, Kitchen with breakfast
1052 Pinetree Drive
1052 Pine Tree Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1888 sqft
Ideal Corporate rental! The ocean awaits! Come to your luxurious Florida vacation retreat! Enjoy this totally updated and tastefully decorated and fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home! New kitchen with granite, new bathrooms, new porcelain tile
500 Palm Springs Boulevard
500 Palm Springs Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WOW! Beautiful 6th floor condo featuring porcelain tile floors, split bedroom plan, 1.5 baths, inside washer & dryer.
2085 Hwy A1a
2085 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2225 sqft
Direct Oceanfront 7th floor Penthouse! Fabulous 9 ft Ceilings! This is The Mediterranean Floor Plan featuring a 37 ft. Balcony with Floor to Ceiling Sliders with access from the Living area and Master Suite. Fully equipped Kitchen with Breakfast Bar.
913 S Colonial Court
913 South Colonial Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
860 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING!!! Great beachside condo just blocks from the beach. Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath with deck. Community pool and laundry room.
1220 Cheyenne Drive
1220 Cheyenne Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1472 sqft
Lovely 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Excellent Indian Harbour Beach Location. This Updated Home Features a Modern Kitchen w/ White Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, & Gorgeous Granite.
Seminole Heights
1010 Pinetree Drive
1010 Pine Tree Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1110 sqft
Beautifully furnished unit one block from ocean! Available for 2 months or longer; Rental price depends on length of lease; A1A has stoplight/crosswalk leading to public beach access; Close to schools, Lowe's, restaurants, stores; Stainless steel
Golden Beach Estates
961 Golden Beach Boulevard
961 Golden Beach Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1846 sqft
Available April 1st for lease.Ten minute walk to beach.Lovely undated three bedroom two bath pool home. Open kitchen, dining and Large living area. Master suite with private bath. Guest bathroom opens to the pool as well.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Harbour Beach
The Brittany
1874 Brittany Dr, Indialantic, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Paradise Beach and Park near I-95 and the Orlando Melbourne International Airport. Relaxing property amenities include a grill area, swimming pool and two lakes. Units have central air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Indian Harbour Beach rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,350.
Some of the colleges located in the Indian Harbour Beach area include Florida Institute of Technology, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, and Valencia College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
