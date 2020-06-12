/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:21 PM
169 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cocoa Beach, FL
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Emerald Seas Condos
3400 Ocean Beach Blvd, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2027 sqft
Available May 1 through October 30 each year, and occasionally January through April. ENJOY THE SUN, BEACH AND OCEAN BREEZE.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
147 E Pasco Lane
147 Pasco Ln E, Cocoa Beach, FL
This pool home features a total of 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and may be separated into 2 units creating much privacy for family, friends and the mother-in-law.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Seacrest Beach
1 Unit Available
1050 Atlantic Avenue
1050 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1672 sqft
DIRECT OCEANFRONT PENTHOUSE, Top Floor, and Southeast Corner. Enjoy expansive ocean views of with 45 ft wrap-around balcony. Large Master Bedroom w/ ocean view, en suite Master Bath. Two additional large bedrooms and two full baths.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cocoa Isles
1 Unit Available
2001 S Banana River Boulevard
2001 S Banana River Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1489 sqft
Welcome to Cocoa Beach home! This beautiful 3br/2ba condo is ready to call home. Spacious, open floor plan with a view!...this unit overlooks the marina.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Seacrest Beach
1 Unit Available
55 N 4th Street
55 N 4th St, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1702 sqft
Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bath NE corner unit located next to downtown Cocoa Beach. The beautiful open floor plan allows you the views to the ocean from almost everywhere! Relax on the balcony while breathing in the scents of the ocean.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Avon By The Sea
1 Unit Available
5201 Ocean Beach Boulevard
5201 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1674 sqft
MONTHLY SEASONAL RENTAL Welcome to Seaside Escape at Cocoa Beach! This beautiful villa offers the comforts of home with a chic beach feel. Professionally decorated with brand new finishes. The villa has 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cleggmoor
1 Unit Available
860 S Orlando Avenue
860 S Orlando Ave, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bath ground floor unit in quiet, boutique quadplex community. Recent paint, like-new features, updated appliances, living/dining combo, wall to wall carpet, tile in living areas and kitchen.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cocoa Ocean Beach Condominiums
1 Unit Available
104 E Gadsden Lane
104 East Gadsden Lane, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1393 sqft
104 E. Gadsden is a slice pf paradise in the desirable Cocoa Beach area. This three bedroom house is situated right between all the action, from the Kennedy Space Center to the Patrick Air Force Base.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cocoa Isles
1 Unit Available
453 Capri Road
453 Capri Road, Cocoa Beach, FL
This is a 4 bedroom 2 bath direct canal front, Cocoa Beach pool home with an open floor plan, water views from living areas, and large kitchen. The Florida room has sliders accessing to the pool and patio area.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Banana River Estates
1 Unit Available
160 S Shepard Drive
160 South Shepard Drive, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1070 sqft
Bright and airy 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open floor plan with covered parking on the ground floor end unit. Flooring and paint only a few years old. Close to pool, a couple of blocks to the ocean, shopping close by, perfect location!
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1860 N Atlantic Avenue
1860 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1675 sqft
Rented Jan. 1-2020 to March 31, 2020. Direct Ocean front elegance! Corner unit with wrap around balcony 3/2 bath condo with updates throughout.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cocoa Isles Country Club
1 Unit Available
1720 Minutemen Causeway
1720 Minutemen Causeway, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1564 sqft
GORGEOUS ARCHITECTURE! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 car garage townhome is located in the heart of Cocoa Beach! Directly overlooking the 5th and 6th fairways of the Cocoa Beach Country Club, this 2 story home features 2 full master
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Yacht Haven
1 Unit Available
9 Yawl Drive
9 Yawl Drive, Cocoa Beach, FL
Wonderful home to paradise on the Canal. Kayak out to the Islands or sit , enjoy the Hot Tub while looking at the stunning sunsets ! Walk to the beach, Restaurants and Shops.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
121 E Pasco Lane
121 East Pasco Lane, Cocoa Beach, FL
One block from the Atlantic Ocean! This beautifully renovated beach house with high end finishes is ready to rent. Has 5th flex room without a closet could be turned into a 5th bedroom or study.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Coconut Cay
1 Unit Available
181 Saint Lucie Lane
181 Saint Lucie Ln, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1925 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST.
Results within 1 mile of Cocoa Beach
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
318 Harding Avenue
318 Harding Avenue, Brevard County, FL
TWO DAY MINIMUMDAILY RATE $275.00WEEKLY RATE IS $1,800.00MONTHLY RATE $4,400.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
234 Mckinley Avenue
234 Mckinley Avenue, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1212 sqft
If you want to live in heart of Cocoa Beach, this home is for you! An evening stroll on the beach is just one block away. Home features three bedrooms and one bath, making it the perfect size for you and your family.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
420 Harding Avenue
420 Harding Avenue, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2267 sqft
Luxury Ocean Front Condo with resort style amenities. You will feel like you are on vacation every day while living here at the sought after Michelina condominium. Enjoy a cup of coffee while watching sunrises over the ocean from your balcony.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Banana River Estates
1 Unit Available
5807 N Atlantic Avenue
5807 North Atlantic Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1354 sqft
Desirable, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in well-maintained Costa Del Sol complex! Unfurnished, washer/dryer hoookups.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sand Dunes
1 Unit Available
425 Buchanan Avenue
425 Buchanan Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1612 sqft
Direct ocean front condo. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms that is located on the top floor of the building. This condo has been recently updated with tasteful decor.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6770 Ridgewood Avenue
6770 Ridgewood Avenue, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,215
1969 sqft
Luxurious direct oceanfront 3-bedroom, 2-bath with large balcony directly facing the ocean in small well maintained condo building. Fully renovated with stylish high-end furnishings and finishes and ocean beach access adjacent to pool area.
Results within 5 miles of Cocoa Beach
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Gateway
1 Unit Available
1724 N Merrimac Drive
1724 North Merrimac Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1412 sqft
Updated, renovated home conveniently located off of 520 in the Newfound Harbor area of Merritt Island. This house has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms with an addition off of the master suite that overlooks the back yard.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Villa De Palmas
1 Unit Available
208 Via Havarre
208 Via Havarre, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1851 sqft
Great location in Merritt Island! - Great location in Merritt Island for easy access to the beachline! Just minutes to the beach or 45 minutes to Orlando. Newer carpet in living room and bedroom! Corner lot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hampton Homes
1 Unit Available
270 Patrick Ave
270 Patrick Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1635 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home. This beautiful home has just been completely remodeled and is ready to be your new home. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, a large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter top space.
Similar Pages
Cocoa Beach 1 BedroomsCocoa Beach 2 BedroomsCocoa Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCocoa Beach 3 BedroomsCocoa Beach Accessible Apartments
Cocoa Beach Apartments with BalconyCocoa Beach Apartments with GarageCocoa Beach Apartments with GymCocoa Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCocoa Beach Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
West Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FLUniversity, FLDeltona, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FL